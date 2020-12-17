Volkswagen Tiguan vs Renault Kadjar: is petrol or diesel better in a used family SUV?

The new-car market has been saturated with SUVs of every size for many years now, and until recently, all but the smallest segments were dominated by diesel. But with that fuel falling out of favour in recent years, the pendulum has swung towards petrol power instead. Yet only now is the used-car market starting to catch up, as supply finally increases to match the much higher demand from buyers.

Reflecting this change in consumer tastes, in 2021 we pitched a Renault Kadjar 1.3 TCe against a Volkswagen Tiguan 1.5 TSI to see which petrol model came out on top.

It was an especially interesting exercise, because five years earlier we’d performed the same test, but in diesel form. That time round it was the French car that came out on top, but the positions were reversed when it came to the petrol versions.

As you’ll see, the Tiguan won for numerous reasons, not least of all a price tag that was very close to the Kadjar’s. But can the Volkswagen still give the Renault a run for its money as a second-hand purchase?

Volkswagen Tiguan

Prices from £10,000 (Volkswagen Tiguan 1.4 TSI SE 2016, 100k miles)

(Volkswagen Tiguan 1.4 TSI SE 2016, 100k miles) For: Hi-tech cabin, good to drive, versatile seating, wide model range, great engines, refined, comfortable.

Hi-tech cabin, good to drive, versatile seating, wide model range, great engines, refined, comfortable. Against: Purchase costs are relatively high, especially if you want a petrol edition, because they’re generally newer.

The original Tiguan arrived in 2007 and Volkswagen went on to shift six million examples. Its successor went on sale in spring 2016, with petrol or diesel engines, manual or automatic gearboxes, and front or four-wheel-drive transmissions. So there should be something that fits your requirements.