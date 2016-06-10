Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Road tests

New Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line 2.0 TSI review: sensible SUV gets GTI power

Engine from Golf GTI gives family SUV plenty of pace, but don’t expect an exciting drive

By:Alex Ingram
8 Aug 2025
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line 2.0 TSI 4Motion - front tracking13
Overall Auto Express rating

3.5

How we review cars
Avg. savings
£2,919 off RRP*
Compare Offers
Find your Volkswagen Tiguan
Compare deals from trusted partners on this car and previous models.
Buy with Auto Express
Avg. saving £2,919 off RRP*
Buy with Auto Express
Used car offers
From £31,649
Compare Offers
Compare leasing deals**
From £331 pm
Leasing deals link
Or are you looking to sell your car?
Value my car
Fast, no-nonsense car selling
Value my car

Verdict

As an overall package, the Tiguan is a very capable family SUV, but this 2.0 TSI 4Motion model is likely to be a niche choice. It’s not short on straight-line speed, but it lacks driver fun and involvement. Given that the same engine is available in a Golf GTI (albeit without four-wheel drive) for the best part of 10 grand less, unless you really need the Tiguan’s huge boot save a boatload of cash and go for the hot hatch, which is much more fun.

Advertisement - Article continues below

This is the new Volkswagen Tiguan, but with performance that we haven’t yet experienced from the third generation of the German brand’s popular SUV. 

The range kicks off with a choice of sensible mild hybrid petrol and diesel engines, while company car drivers have some very long range plug-in hybrids to opt for. However, this 2.0-litre TSI 4Motion is for the Tiguan buyer who doesn’t want to sacrifice speed just because they’ve chosen a high-riding family car.

As a result, there’s no electric assistance or big batteries to be found here to weigh the SUV down. Instead, this top tier Tiguan borrows its engine from the Volkswagen Golf GTI; under the bonnet sits the familiar EA888 2.0-litre making 262bhp and 400Nm of torque. Unlike in the GTI, however, that power is sent to all four wheels and the added traction allows the Tiguan to cover 0-62mph in the same 5.9 seconds it takes the Volkswagen Golf. That’s despite the Tiguan’s 1,751kg mass tipping the scales at a full 291kg more than the GTI. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Used - available now

Tiguan

2023 Volkswagen

Tiguan

46,691 milesAutomaticPetrol1.5L

Cash £22,599
View Tiguan
Tiguan

2023 Volkswagen

Tiguan

23,180 milesAutomaticPetrol1.5L

Cash £25,999
View Tiguan
Tiguan

2023 Volkswagen

Tiguan

21,490 milesAutomaticPetrol1.5L

Cash £24,999
View Tiguan
Tiguan

2020 Volkswagen

Tiguan

15,215 milesAutomaticDiesel2.0L

Cash £19,899
View Tiguan

But don’t let those stats make you think that this is a hardcore performance SUV; instead what you’re getting here is a Tiguan that just happens to have the pace to surprise a hot hatch or two at the traffic lights. Otherwise, it has the same characteristics as the regular Tiguan. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

If you're tempted, you can find the very best Volkswagen Tiguan deals via our Find a Car service. You can also find great prices on used Volkswagen Tiguan models.

Auto Express chief reviewer Alex Ingram driving the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line 2.0 TSI 4Motion

In other words, it’s a perfectly pleasing car to drive, without being one that a keen driver should hunt down. Our test car rode on standard dampers, but among the many options that are available, we’d recommend upgrading to the adaptive ones; their 15-stage adjustment between soft and firm gives a much broader scope – and a fundamentally better ride comfort. This all but banishes the low speed fidgeting of the passive suspension set-up.

Beyond those speeds, the Tiguan’s chassis isn’t truly thrilling to drive, but the addition of a more lively powertrain – and unburdened by a hefty PHEV system – makes it an effective way of covering ground. The balance is neat and predictable, grip is strong and the engine has sufficient shove to drive the car out of corners and along straights with plenty of enthusiasm. It’s just that it never feels particularly exciting. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

This most potent powertrain is available in either R-Line or Black Edition trim, and either way the Tiguan gains a more menacing exterior design to match that more potent engine. There’s a new front bumper with a gaping air dam, 20-inch alloy wheels and LED tail-lights with a three-dimensional effect in a design unique to the R-Line. Of course, all of these features are available on R-Line models with more modest engine options, so not every sporty-looking Tiguan on the road will have the muscle to match the looks.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line 2.0 TSI 4Motion - rear cornering

The Black Edition gets the same wheel design as the R-Line but finished in black. It also has standard Matrix LED headlights, a semi-automated adaptive cruise control that can steer the car within its lane, an area view parking camera and adaptive dampers, among other features. Given the Black Edition costs only £1,000 more, it makes it the better value option.

Inside, the R-Line’s standard kit includes sports front seats which feature integrated headrests plus heating and massaging functions, 30-colour ambient lighting and a range of sporty touches such as black headlining, brushed stainless steel pedals, leather-effect trim inserts on the door panels and aluminum scuff plates. It’s a cabin that remains dominated by the vast touchscreen which, while we’d still prefer to see physical climate controls, is reasonably intuitive to use. There’s loads of space inside, plus a vast 652-litre boot. 

You’d need to be a committed Tiguan fan to make the plunge for these top-level models, though, because prices for the R-Line 2.0-litre TSI kick off from £50,340. If you don’t need the extra room of the Tiguan, then the Golf GTI costs almost £10,000 less – and is much more fun to drive.

Now you can buy a car through our network of top dealers around the UK. Search for the latest deals…

Deals on the Tiguan and alternatives

Volkswagen Tiguan

Volkswagen Tiguan

New in-stock Volkswagen TiguanCash £34,725Avg. savings £2,919
New Volkswagen Tiguan

Configure now

Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

New in-stock Hyundai TucsonCash £29,058Avg. savings £5,049
New Hyundai Tucson

Configure now

Nissan Qashqai

Nissan Qashqai

New in-stock Nissan QashqaiCash £25,313Avg. savings £5,924
New Nissan Qashqai

Configure now

Skip advert
Advertisement

More reviews

Car group tests
Volkswagen Tiguan vs BYD Seal U: can this new arrival beat a firm favourite?
Volkswagen Tiguan vs Renault Kadjar: is petrol or diesel better in a used family SUV?
Volkswagen Tiguan vs Hyundai Tucson 2024 twin test: family SUVs fight it out
In-depth reviews
Volkswagen Tiguan review
Volkswagen Tiguan (2016-2024) review
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace (2018-2024) review
Used car tests
Used Volkswagen Tiguan (Mk2, 2016-2024) review
Alex Ingram
Chief reviewer

Alex joined Auto Express as staff writer in early 2018, helping out with news, drives, features, and the occasional sports report. His current role of Chief reviewer sees him head up our road test team, which gives readers the full lowdown on our comparison tests.

New & used car deals

Volkswagen Tiguan

Volkswagen Tiguan

RRP £35,385Avg. savings £2,919 off RRP*Used from £31,649
New Volkswagen TiguanUsed Volkswagen Tiguan
Skoda Kodiaq

Skoda Kodiaq

RRP £38,140Avg. savings £3,019 off RRP*Used from £10,195
New Skoda KodiaqUsed Skoda Kodiaq
KIA Sportage

KIA Sportage

RRP £28,065Avg. savings £2,445 off RRP*Used from £16,100
New KIA SportageUsed KIA Sportage
Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

RRP £29,820Avg. savings £5,049 off RRP*Used from £10,420
New Hyundai TucsonUsed Hyundai Tucson
* Average savings are calculated daily based on the best dealer prices on Auto Express vs manufacturer RRP
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

BYD gives up on EV grant, and offers five years of maintenance instead
BYD Dolphin - front cornering

BYD gives up on EV grant, and offers five years of maintenance instead

With a Government grant looking unlikely, BYD has announced a new warranty and maintenance scheme to tempt buyers
News
5 Aug 2025
Car Deal of the Day: MGS5 EV for under £200 a month is a true bargain
MGS5 EV - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: MGS5 EV for under £200 a month is a true bargain

The ZS EV’s replacement is an excellent small electric SUV, and our Deal of the Day for August 4
News
4 Aug 2025
Fiat and Abarth electric cars plummet in price as brand reintroduces ‘E-Grant’
Fiat 500e - front cornering

Fiat and Abarth electric cars plummet in price as brand reintroduces ‘E-Grant’

Fiat offers sizable discounts as it awaits confirmation that its EVs are eligible for the new Government grant
News
5 Aug 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content