New Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line 2.0 TSI review: sensible SUV gets GTI power
Engine from Golf GTI gives family SUV plenty of pace, but don’t expect an exciting drive
Verdict
As an overall package, the Tiguan is a very capable family SUV, but this 2.0 TSI 4Motion model is likely to be a niche choice. It’s not short on straight-line speed, but it lacks driver fun and involvement. Given that the same engine is available in a Golf GTI (albeit without four-wheel drive) for the best part of 10 grand less, unless you really need the Tiguan’s huge boot save a boatload of cash and go for the hot hatch, which is much more fun.
This is the new Volkswagen Tiguan, but with performance that we haven’t yet experienced from the third generation of the German brand’s popular SUV.
The range kicks off with a choice of sensible mild hybrid petrol and diesel engines, while company car drivers have some very long range plug-in hybrids to opt for. However, this 2.0-litre TSI 4Motion is for the Tiguan buyer who doesn’t want to sacrifice speed just because they’ve chosen a high-riding family car.
As a result, there’s no electric assistance or big batteries to be found here to weigh the SUV down. Instead, this top tier Tiguan borrows its engine from the Volkswagen Golf GTI; under the bonnet sits the familiar EA888 2.0-litre making 262bhp and 400Nm of torque. Unlike in the GTI, however, that power is sent to all four wheels and the added traction allows the Tiguan to cover 0-62mph in the same 5.9 seconds it takes the Volkswagen Golf. That’s despite the Tiguan’s 1,751kg mass tipping the scales at a full 291kg more than the GTI.
But don’t let those stats make you think that this is a hardcore performance SUV; instead what you’re getting here is a Tiguan that just happens to have the pace to surprise a hot hatch or two at the traffic lights. Otherwise, it has the same characteristics as the regular Tiguan.
In other words, it’s a perfectly pleasing car to drive, without being one that a keen driver should hunt down. Our test car rode on standard dampers, but among the many options that are available, we’d recommend upgrading to the adaptive ones; their 15-stage adjustment between soft and firm gives a much broader scope – and a fundamentally better ride comfort. This all but banishes the low speed fidgeting of the passive suspension set-up.
Beyond those speeds, the Tiguan’s chassis isn’t truly thrilling to drive, but the addition of a more lively powertrain – and unburdened by a hefty PHEV system – makes it an effective way of covering ground. The balance is neat and predictable, grip is strong and the engine has sufficient shove to drive the car out of corners and along straights with plenty of enthusiasm. It’s just that it never feels particularly exciting.
This most potent powertrain is available in either R-Line or Black Edition trim, and either way the Tiguan gains a more menacing exterior design to match that more potent engine. There’s a new front bumper with a gaping air dam, 20-inch alloy wheels and LED tail-lights with a three-dimensional effect in a design unique to the R-Line. Of course, all of these features are available on R-Line models with more modest engine options, so not every sporty-looking Tiguan on the road will have the muscle to match the looks.
The Black Edition gets the same wheel design as the R-Line but finished in black. It also has standard Matrix LED headlights, a semi-automated adaptive cruise control that can steer the car within its lane, an area view parking camera and adaptive dampers, among other features. Given the Black Edition costs only £1,000 more, it makes it the better value option.
Inside, the R-Line’s standard kit includes sports front seats which feature integrated headrests plus heating and massaging functions, 30-colour ambient lighting and a range of sporty touches such as black headlining, brushed stainless steel pedals, leather-effect trim inserts on the door panels and aluminum scuff plates. It’s a cabin that remains dominated by the vast touchscreen which, while we’d still prefer to see physical climate controls, is reasonably intuitive to use. There’s loads of space inside, plus a vast 652-litre boot.
You’d need to be a committed Tiguan fan to make the plunge for these top-level models, though, because prices for the R-Line 2.0-litre TSI kick off from £50,340. If you don’t need the extra room of the Tiguan, then the Golf GTI costs almost £10,000 less – and is much more fun to drive.
