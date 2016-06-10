Verdict

As an overall package, the Tiguan is a very capable family SUV, but this 2.0 TSI 4Motion model is likely to be a niche choice. It’s not short on straight-line speed, but it lacks driver fun and involvement. Given that the same engine is available in a Golf GTI (albeit without four-wheel drive) for the best part of 10 grand less, unless you really need the Tiguan’s huge boot save a boatload of cash and go for the hot hatch, which is much more fun.

This is the new Volkswagen Tiguan, but with performance that we haven’t yet experienced from the third generation of the German brand’s popular SUV.

The range kicks off with a choice of sensible mild hybrid petrol and diesel engines, while company car drivers have some very long range plug-in hybrids to opt for. However, this 2.0-litre TSI 4Motion is for the Tiguan buyer who doesn’t want to sacrifice speed just because they’ve chosen a high-riding family car.

As a result, there’s no electric assistance or big batteries to be found here to weigh the SUV down. Instead, this top tier Tiguan borrows its engine from the Volkswagen Golf GTI; under the bonnet sits the familiar EA888 2.0-litre making 262bhp and 400Nm of torque. Unlike in the GTI, however, that power is sent to all four wheels and the added traction allows the Tiguan to cover 0-62mph in the same 5.9 seconds it takes the Volkswagen Golf. That’s despite the Tiguan’s 1,751kg mass tipping the scales at a full 291kg more than the GTI.