The new Peugeot 408 will be unveiled next month at the fast-approaching 2026 Brussels Motor Show, with the updated version of the already striking family car likely to be even more of a head-turner.

Other than the venue for the facelifted 408’s reveal, Peugeot hasn’t provided much detail about the revised car. But apparently the existing 408 that’s “defined by sharply sculpted lines” will be “further enhanced by sophisticated details at both the front and rear of the vehicle”.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Fortunately for us, the closely related Peugeot 308 was updated earlier this year and we expect the changes will be mirrored on the 408 fastback. If so, up front the new 408 will have a sharper, more aggressive look thanks to a new grille, in the centre of which should be a large, illuminated Peugeot badge.

The more noticeable change, however, should be the removal of the 408’s distinctive fang-like daytime running lights. These were also gone on the new 308, which replaced them with new, sleeker ‘three-claw’ daytime running light units that are connected by more light strips.

If you’re a fan of the fangs and want to grab a current Peugeot 408, right now you can save more than £12,000 on a brand-new model through the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

Other subtle changes on the new 408 are likely to include reshaped bumpers, new wheel designs and possibly a refresh of its three-claw tail-lights as well. The interior should remain largely the same, except perhaps for some updated graphics on the displays and some extra luxuries for top-spec models.

The 308’s engine line-up remained largely the same following its update, and the same will probably be true for the new 408. That means the base model will have 143bhp from a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine and an e-motor built into the car’s six-speed automatic transmission. Meanwhile the 408 plug-in hybrid will have a 193bhp and a roughly 50-mile pure-electric driving range.

However, the electric Peugeot E-408 should receive a new larger battery pack which could boost its range from 280 miles at the moment to nearer 300 miles, if it gets a similar increase to the E-308 with its new unit.

Get the latest and best car news and reviews, first! Follow Auto Express on Google today