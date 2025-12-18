Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Peugeot 408 facelift reveal is only weeks away

The refreshed version of the sharp-looking family car will be revealed at the 2026 Brussels Motor Show

By:Ellis Hyde
18 Dec 2025
Peugeot 408 long termer - final report front cornering

The new Peugeot 408 will be unveiled next month at the fast-approaching 2026 Brussels Motor Show, with the updated version of the already striking family car likely to be even more of a head-turner.

Other than the venue for the facelifted 408’s reveal, Peugeot hasn’t provided much detail about the revised car. But apparently the existing 408 that’s “defined by sharply sculpted lines” will be “further enhanced by sophisticated details at both the front and rear of the vehicle”.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Fortunately for us, the closely related Peugeot 308 was updated earlier this year and we expect the changes will be mirrored on the 408 fastback. If so, up front the new 408 will have a sharper, more aggressive look thanks to a new grille, in the centre of which should be a large, illuminated Peugeot badge. 

The more noticeable change, however, should be the removal of the 408’s distinctive fang-like daytime running lights. These were also gone on the new 308, which replaced them with new, sleeker ‘three-claw’ daytime running light units that are connected by more light strips. 

If you’re a fan of the fangs and want to grab a current Peugeot 408, right now you can save more than £12,000 on a brand-new model through the Auto Express Buy A Car service

Other subtle changes on the new 408 are likely to include reshaped bumpers, new wheel designs and possibly a refresh of its three-claw tail-lights as well. The interior should remain largely the same, except perhaps for some updated graphics on the displays and some extra luxuries for top-spec models.

The 308’s engine line-up remained largely the same following its update, and the same will probably be true for the new 408. That means the base model will have 143bhp from a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine and an e-motor built into the car’s six-speed automatic transmission. Meanwhile the 408 plug-in hybrid will have a 193bhp and a roughly 50-mile pure-electric driving range.

However, the electric Peugeot E-408 should receive a new larger battery pack which could boost its range from 280 miles at the moment to nearer 300 miles, if it gets a similar increase to the E-308 with its new unit. 

Get the latest and best car news and reviews, first! Follow Auto Express on Google today

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New Peugeot E-408 2025 review: Peugeot's best EV yet
New Peugeot E-408 2025 - front tracking

New Peugeot E-408 2025 review: Peugeot's best EV yet

The new Peugeot E-408 is better than the old car in every single way - and that's good news for the wider Stellantis group
Road tests
28 Aug 2025
Car Deal of the Day: a pretty and practical Peugeot 408 for just £207 a month
Peugeot 408 PHEV - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: a pretty and practical Peugeot 408 for just £207 a month

Is it a coupé, a hatchback or an SUV? One thing’s for sure, the 408 is our Car Deal of the Day for 19 March
News
19 Mar 2025
Peugeot 308 and 408 plug-in hybrids now go further with boost to nearly 50 miles of EV range
Peugeot 308 SW - front tracking

Peugeot 308 and 408 plug-in hybrids now go further with boost to nearly 50 miles of EV range

The new plug-in hybrid powertrain will be available in 308, 308SW and 408
News
26 Feb 2025

Most Popular

Dacia Spring EV updated for 2026, and it’s still got a tiny price tag
Dacia Spring facelift - front

Dacia Spring EV updated for 2026, and it’s still got a tiny price tag

The Dacia Spring has been improved for 2026, but a replacement could come soon
News
16 Dec 2025
New Jaguar GT ride review: is the controversial luxury EV a proper Jaaaaag?
Jaguar GT 2025 - front tracking

New Jaguar GT ride review: is the controversial luxury EV a proper Jaaaaag?

100mph-plus sprint round test track reveals a comfortable, high-performance GT with plenty of promise and true Jag credentials.
Road tests
17 Dec 2025
All-new Ford Fiesta previewed in this week's special Auto Express
Auto Express 1,912

All-new Ford Fiesta previewed in this week's special Auto Express

In Auto Express magazine this week, we have exclusive images of the new Ford Fiesta and get a first taste of the Jaguar GT
News
17 Dec 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content