Peugeot 308 and 408 plug-in hybrids now go further with boost to nearly 50 miles of EV range

The new plug-in hybrid powertrain will be available in 308, 308SW and 408

By:Jordan Katsianis
26 Feb 2025
Peugeot 308 SW - front tracking

Peugeot has introduced a new plug-in hybrid powertrain for its 308 hatchback, 308 SW estate and 408 fastback models, bringing improvements in range and efficiency. This replaces the existing PHEV powertrain, and forms part of a comprehensive range of engines that also include full EV, mild-hybrid and diesel options.

Peugeot is quoting an electric range of 49 miles for the 308s, with the taller 408 just behind at 48 miles. This is an improvement of around 15 miles compared with the previous version, but is still short of new plug-in variants of the latest Volkswagen Golf and Audi A3, which can achieve up to 88 miles from a charge.

The new plug-in hybrid set-up is similar to the previous one, pairing a turbocharged 1.6-litre four-cylinder engine with a 124bhp e-motor and battery pack. However, the latest system drives the wheels via a new seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, in contrast to the previous eight-speed torque converter-style unit.

Peak combined power is rated at 192bhp for the 308, and 222bhp for the 408, with both sharing the same peak torque figure of 380Nm. 

Battery updates and prices

The battery itself is also now larger, at 17.2kWh, and comes with a standard 3.7kWh on-board charger, plus the option of a 7.4kWh unit. The former will yield a full charge in 4 hours and 20 minutes, or just over two with the optional system. There is no faster charging option, though. 

CO2 emissions have also been reduced to 18g/km, which drops the company car BiK tax rate to just nine per cent, a four per cent reduction over the model based on the current 2025 rates. 

There are no other changes to either 308 or 408, and prices will start from £38,110 for the entry-level Allure, rising to £41,320 for the top-spec GT. SW Estate models cost £1,200 more model-for-model. The 408 range costs from £41,500, topping out at £44,820 for the GT edition. 

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

