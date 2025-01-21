Car Deal of the Day: a pretty and practical Peugeot 408 for just £207 a month

Head-turning looks

Peugeot has a proud history of producing quirky cars, and the 408 is proof of that. Is it a coupé, or just a conventional hatchback? It could even be an SUV, or super-svelte fastback. But whatever it is, it certainly isn't expensive, as our Deal of the Day goes to show.

VIPGateway, through the Auto Express Find a Car service, is currently offering the idiosyncratic Peugeot for just £206.66 a month. And, as we shall see, that incredible price is underlined when you realise what you're getting for such a tiny monthly price.

The deal requires a very reasonable £2,672.97 to be put down first, and then it's that low price for a total of 24 months. Mileage is limited to 5,000 a year, but should you need more flexibility, you can bump this up to 8,000 per annum for just £19.50 extra a month.

The 408 is easily one of the most distinctive five-door cars on sale, and looks good no matter which trim you opt for. But what's really good about this deal is that it's for the top-spec GT model. This adds a range of tasty extras such as 19-inch diamond-cut alloys, full Matrix-LED headlights, and upgraded LED rear lamps that perform a little light show when the car is unlocked.

There's no shortage of goodies inside, with luxuries including a heated steering wheel, eight-colour ambient lighting and distinctive lime green stitching. Tech-wise, there's a 10-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a high-set driver’s display with 3D graphics for the dials, plus i-Toggles – a panel beneath the main touchscreen for customisable widgets.

All of this equipment is on top of what can only be described as a lovely interior. As with all current Peugeots, there's a really plush feel, with quality plastics and materials used, and the cabin design is pleasingly interesting.

There's loads of room up front, and while that sloping roofline does impinge on space in the back, it's really not too bad. It's a small price to pay for such a sleek exterior design, we feel.

Powering this GT is a 1.2-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine. With 134bhp, performance is decent but not sparkling. However, it is remarkably refined for a three-cylinder unit – it's only when you pin the throttle that the engine gets a little vocal. Great body control and direct steering add up to what is, overall, an enjoyable driving experience.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability.

