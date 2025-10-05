Verdict

The Volvo EX30 has been such a perfect fit for our family that you’d swear it was made for us. With the notable exception of its infotainment, the Volvo has scored high marks in every aspect. From performance to practicality, and comfort to quality, we’ve asked a lot of the EX30 and it has measured up really well.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Mileage: 4,237 miles

4,237 miles Efficiency: 3.2 miles/kWh

My family and I are saying goodbye to our Volvo EX30, and if I had to sum it up in a few words, I’d say it had been a perfect fit.

As soon as the car arrived on our driveway for the first time, I could tell things would go well. Not only was it easy to thread the car onto the concrete without damaging our neighbours’ low hedge or our plants, but a Volvo sat comfortably among the other premium-branded cars on our local streets.

I hate to admit it, but image is important. As is a wide breadth of talents, and the Volvo certainly possesses that. Above all, we needed the EX30 to be a family car, and as I’ve said before, it’s perfect for mum, dad and a 12-year-old daughter. Much of the car’s time is spent criss-crossing south-west London on the school run, shopping trips, family days out and ferrying our daughter to football matches and show rehearsals – the EX30 is ideal for this.