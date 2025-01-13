It might have a reputation as a value-driven brand, but Dacia is looking to electrify its entire line-up – and the latest models to benefit are the Dacia Sandero and Dacia Sandero Stepway, which have just gained new hybrid powertrains.

Dacia announced its plans to add hybridised options to the Sandero range earlier this year, but now pricing has been announced, with the Sandero Hybrid 155 starting at £17,955 in Expression trim, and at £19,295 for the Journey version. These prices represent a premium of £2,230 over the respective trims with the existing TCe 100 pure petrol.

The jacked-up Sandero Stepway, meanwhile, comes in at £19,295 for the Expression and £20,595 in Extreme guise. Again, this is £2,230 more than what the equivalent Stepway models cost with the TCe 110 petrol engine.

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The Hybrid 155 powertrain has already been used in the Jogger MPV, and Duster and Bigster SUVs. As with those cars, it’s a full-hybrid set-up comprising a 1.8-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with two electric motors – a traction motor and a starter generator – plus a 1.4kWh battery that Dacia says provides up to 80 per cent ‘engine-off’ driving in urban conditions.

While the Hybrid 155 models are more expensive to buy than the existing petrol options, they won’t cost as much to run. The Sandero Hybrid 155 will return 67mpg compared to the TCe 100’s 52.3mpg, while the Stepway will do 64mpg, a significant improvement over the TCe 110’s 49.6mpg.

The new hybrid’s 155bhp and 205Nm of torque mean both cars go from 0-62mph in 8.3 seconds, comfortably quicker than the Sandero TCe 100 (9.7 seconds) and the Stepway TCe 110 (10.0 seconds).