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New Dacia Sandero Hybrid takes 'UK's cheapest hybrid' crown

The popular value-focused Dacia supermini now comes with a hybrid powertrain – and the Sandero Stepway gets it, too

By:Alastair Crooks
4 Nov 2026
New Dacia Sandero Stepway - front 3/416

It might have a reputation as a value-driven brand, but Dacia is looking to electrify its entire line-up – and the latest models to benefit are the Dacia Sandero and Dacia Sandero Stepway, which have just gained new hybrid powertrains. 

Dacia announced its plans to add hybridised options to the Sandero range earlier this year, but now pricing has been announced, with the Sandero Hybrid 155 starting at £17,955 in Expression trim, and at £19,295 for the Journey version. These prices represent a premium of £2,230 over the respective trims with the existing TCe 100 pure petrol.

The jacked-up Sandero Stepway, meanwhile, comes in at £19,295 for the Expression and £20,595 in Extreme guise. Again, this is £2,230 more than what the equivalent Stepway models cost with the TCe 110 petrol engine.

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The Hybrid 155 powertrain has already been used in the Jogger MPV, and Duster and Bigster SUVs. As with those cars, it’s a full-hybrid set-up comprising a 1.8-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with two electric motors – a traction motor and a starter generator – plus a 1.4kWh battery that Dacia says provides up to 80 per cent ‘engine-off’ driving in urban conditions.   

While the Hybrid 155 models are more expensive to buy than the existing petrol options, they won’t cost as much to run. The Sandero Hybrid 155 will return 67mpg compared to the TCe 100’s 52.3mpg, while the Stepway will do 64mpg, a significant improvement over the TCe 110’s 49.6mpg.

Dacia Sandero Stepway Hybrid - rear8

The new hybrid’s 155bhp and 205Nm of torque mean both cars go from 0-62mph in 8.3 seconds, comfortably quicker than the Sandero TCe 100 (9.7 seconds) and the Stepway TCe 110 (10.0 seconds).

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The new powertrain option comes not long after the Sandero received a mid-life styling refresh. The Stepway now gets Dacia’s recycled ‘Starkle’ cladding around the wheelarches, while higher trim levels of the standard Sandero come with automatic headlights, a multi-view camera system and power-folding door mirrors. 

Kit level for the Hybrid 155 variants are the same as with the rest of the range, so Expression brings a 10-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, air-conditioning and Dacia’s ‘YouClip’ mounting points for accessories such as chargeable lights, bottles or tablets. 

The Journey adds a seven-inch digital driver display, plus an integrated sat-nav system, an uprated six-speaker sound system, keyless entry, heated front seats and steering wheel and wireless smartphone charging. 

The off-road-inspired Extreme, solely offered on the Stepway, comes with copper-coloured exterior and interior detailing, rubber floor mats, blind spot warning, black alloy wheels and ‘Extended Grip’ – Dacia’s bespoke traction control system designed to help front-wheel-drive models maintain stability on loose or slippery surfaces such as mud, sand, snow or gravel. 

The new electrified powertrain doesn’t impact the Sandero’s practicality. Cabin space is unchanged and in the boot you get the same 410-litre capacity – 109 litres more than the hybrid Renault Clio E-Tec.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

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Alastair Crooks, Staff writer Auto Express
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

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