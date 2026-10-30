Verdict

Based on this drive, the next-generation Nissan X-Trail should be far more competitive and appealing than the current car. It will feature a uniquely impressive hybrid powertrain that does a shockingly good EV impersonation, along with an attractive, well made cabin with vibrant, user-friendly tech. It still won’t be particularly memorable to drive, but it’s unlikely to frustrate, and is just as practical as the current model. That said, we still don’t know if there will be a seven-seat option in the UK.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Nissan may have only just updated the X-Trail for 2026, but this all-new model will be following hot on its heels, likely in 2028. Although sharing its platform with today’s model, the new X-Trail will feature fresh styling, updated technology and Nissan’s third-generation e-Power hybrid powertrain. It’s a much better SUV – as we can confirm having driven the car in the US, ahead of its market launch there.

The previous iteration of Nissan’s unique e-Power hybrid system has been part of the X-Trail’s UK line-up since 2022, but it never made it to the American version (known as the Nissan Rogue, hence the badging on this car). With most of its competitors now offered as hybrids, Nissan USA coaxed the powers-that-be to move production of the next-generation Rogue forward by several months, with the hybrid arriving first.