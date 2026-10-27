Verdict

Polestar might have given itself a headache with the new 4 SUV, because it’s more practical, cheaper and will go further than its best-selling 4 Coupe. The two will be sold alongside each other, although the SUV will attract plenty of sales – not just from the Coupé, but from established electric SUV rivals, too.

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When Polestar unveiled its fourth model, the creatively named Polestar 4, the automotive world was in shock because it boldly did away with a back window – favouring a camera and digital rear view mirror instead. Now the Polestar 4 has been given a Coupe moniker to make room for the new Polestar 4 SUV which sees the window's return.

Don’t think that’s Polestar backtracking on what was initially perceived as a controversial feature though. The Polestar 4 Coupe quickly became the brand’s best-selling car, despite commanding a premium of more than £10,000 compared with the Polestar 2 saloon. We’ve been told to expect even greater sales from the new Polestar 4 SUV sibling.

On paper it’s not hard to see why. Compared with the Polestar 4 Coupe, the new SUV is £2,000 cheaper than the base Rear motor specifications we’re testing here, while the Dual motor costs from £60,750 – a saving of £3,000 over the Coupe. As with the Coupe, the optional Prime pack adds £4,000, while the Performance pack adds £3,500.