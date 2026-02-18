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New Polestar 4 SUV revealed: coupe's big brother axes its most controversial feature

Polestar has done things back to front by launching an SUV variant of the Polestar 4 Coupe – adding a rear window in the process

By:Richard Ingram, Alastair Crooks
2 Sep 2026

The Polestar 4 is the Swedish-slash-Chinese car maker’s most popular model. It outsells the Tesla-rivalling Polestar 2, with more than 10,000 4s finding homes in the UK over the last 12 months. All this despite its compromised, coupé-like shape.

But compromise no more, because the Polestar 4 SUV is here to complement the Coupe. It brings more space, more range and, crucially, a lower price. A rival to the game-changing BMW iX3 and new competitors such as the Mercedes GLC and Volvo EX60, it’ll go on sale later this year priced from £54,750 – up to £3,000 less than the coupé, which is currently available to lease through Auto Express for under £600 per month.

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Those with a keen eye will notice that the Polestar 4’s most divisive feature is gone: the upright back end now features a rear window. By keeping the roofline high, the almost estate-like body hides a larger boot and greater headroom (25mm) for those in the back. The lighting arrangement – including the so-called coupé’s full-width lightbar – has been carried over to the SUV.

How big is the new Polestar 4?

In terms of dimensions, the SUV is almost identical to the coupé, which will continue to be sold in tandem with this new variant. Both cars measure 4,840mm long and 2,139mm wide; only in height is there any noticeable difference, with the SUV 22mm taller. That extra loft is attributable to the car’s standard-fit roof rails, which are claimed to be able to support loads of up to 100kg.

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To quantify that extra metalwork, Polestar claims the SUV offers “up to 129 litres more boot space” than the coupé. With the rear seats and parcel shelf (a new feature, as the screenless coupé did not need one) in place, the SUV boasts an extra 30 litres of carrying capacity. That expands to 655 litres loaded to the roof, or 1,665 litres (129 more than the coupé) with the back seats folded down.

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Justifying Polestar’s decision to build the 4 SUV, CEO, Michael Lohscheller, told us: “Once you have a winning model, it's always good to use that as a basis, rather than coming up with something completely new. 

New Polestar 4 at Salon Prive - front static 22

“When we looked, we saw that some people want to have a bit more functionality and practicality, some people have dogs for example, and the new derivative is really more practical.”

Despite the substantial visual changes, Polestar says the SUV requires just 48 new parts. Other subtle differences versus the coupé include unique alloy wheel designs up to 22 inches in diameter, plus new colours including ‘Ozone’ (a light purple hue) and ‘Aurora’, which Polestar product manager, Henry Butt, says has a “silver-green” tinge to it. The SUV also features an optional electrochromatic roof, which can be dimmed in segments via a laminated glass layer.

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Further separating the coupé and SUV is the latter’s improved radar set-up. Whereas the coupé relies on 12 cameras and just one radar, the SUV swaps this for a five-camera, five-radar combination, which Butt told us is “better when dirty, or in bad weather”.

How fast is the new Polestar 4?

Under the skin, you’ll find the same chassis and SEA (Sustainable Experience Architecture) platform layout, which has been given only “small calibration tweaks” according to Butt. It has the same choice of batteries and motors, meaning a Rear motor model with 268bhp, and a flagship Dual motor all-wheel drive variant with 537bhp – the latter capable of 0-62mph in 3.9 seconds and available with the optional Performance pack, featuring recalibrated ZF dampers, Brembo brakes and Pirelli P Zero tyres.

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Standard cars feature new Hankook tyres and subtle battery optimisations, meaning that despite the SUV’s blockier shape, it’s actually capable of more miles on a charge; the upgraded 100kWh battery can officially carry the SUV six miles further than the coupé; 391 miles for the Rear motor model, and 373 miles for the Dual motor range-topper. With 200kW charging, a 10 to 80 per cent top-up takes around 30 minutes.

New Polestar 4 at Salon Prive - front interior 22

What is the new Polestar 4 like inside?

The interior and dashboard layout will feel familiar to anyone who has spent time in a Polestar 4 coupé, with only minor interface updates – including more shortcut buttons (nine, compared with the previous six) on the central screen, plus Google Gemini integration for the first time. There’s a bespoke 12-speaker, 1,400-watt Harman Kardon premium stereo, plus owners now get subtle illuminated indicator stalks and an illuminated star on the roof, reflected into the glass and making it more visible in low light.

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In addition, the SUV will introduce Vehicle to Load technology to the 4 range. Set to also be offered on the coupé, it allows owners to power devices from their car’s high-voltage battery. The tech works in conjunction with a new ‘camping mode’, bringing access to the car’s interior functions, such as the main screen and climate control, for extended periods – for overnight stays away from home, for example.

Polestar continues to showcase its eco credentials with the 4 SUV, with materials that have apparently been selected “with sustainability and traceability in mind”. There’s so-called “bio-attributed” MicroTech fabric, plus an optional 3D-knitted option made from 89 per cent PET waste. Leather is also available, apparently meeting strict animal welfare standards.

Polestar is hoping to build on the 4’s sales success with this new SUV version, targeting a strong swing in favour of the more practical model when it goes on sale later this year. That should be helped by an enticing starting price of £54,750 – £2,000 less than the equivalent coupé. The Dual motor car gets under way from £60,750, representing a £3k saving.

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Richard Ingram deputy editor Auto Express
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

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