Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Car group tests

Polestar 4 vs Kia EV6 GT: which electric SUV earns the spotlight?

These two are at the cutting edge of electric-vehicle technology, so which makes every day feel a bit special?

By:Dean Gibson
4 Oct 2025
Polestar 4 vs Kia EV6 GT - front 3/432

If you want to stand out from the EV crowd, then these two models could suit you down to the ground. The Polestar 4 and Kia EV6 forego the anonymous blob styling of many electric executives for something that’s likely to turn heads in the company car park.

Polestar brands the 4 as a performance SUV-coupé, but we think its low-slung lines emphasise the coupé over the SUV, while the lack of rear window is a distinctive omission.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Although the EV6 still has a rear screen, it looks like more of sporty hatchback than an SUV, although it’s bigger than the average five-door. Kia calls it a crossover, but we think even that is a bit of a stretch.

We’re testing the updated EV6 GT flagship here, which offers storming performance and something of a sporty edge. Therefore, it seemed right to line it up against the top-spec Polestar 4 Long Range Dual Motor. 

The Kia costs £7,000 less than the Polestar, but with both cars around the £60,000 mark, the difference isn’t that significant. Is the Polestar 4 worth the extra? Or does the EV6 GT perform well enough to justify a price that some might see as steep for ‘just’ a Kia?

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Used - available now

e-208

2023 Peugeot

e-208

5,461 milesAutomaticElectric

Cash £14,100
View e-208
A-Class Saloon

2022 Mercedes

A-Class Saloon

37,512 milesManualPetrol1.3L

Cash £15,200
View A-Class Saloon
GLC

2019 Mercedes

GLC

76,400 milesAutomaticDiesel2.1L

Cash £16,600
View GLC
Sportage

2022 Kia

Sportage

48,509 milesManualDiesel1.6L

Cash £18,300
View Sportage

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Polestar 4

Polestar 4 - front 3/432
Model:Polestar 4 Long Range Dual Motor
Price:£67,000
Powertrain:2x e-motors, 100kWh battery, 536bhp
0-62mph:3.8 seconds
Test efficiency:3.5 miles/kWh
Official range:367 miles
Annual VED:£620

Polestar has committed to christening its cars in chronological order, so while the 4 tested here is the most recent arrival in Polestar dealers (or spaces, as it calls them) it slots between the 2 and the 3 in the line-up, and it’s roughly similar to the EV6. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

There are two variants on offer, both of which use the Long-Range battery, but the Single Motor is rear-wheel drive and the Dual Motor sends power to all four wheels. Polestar offers upgrade packs, while prices start from £60,000 before any incentives.

Latest Polestar 4 deals

Tester’s notes

I’ve tested a number of cars and vans fitted with digital rear-view mirrors, with mixed results. If you’re blessed with 20:20 vision, then you should be able to get along with the Polestar’s set-up without issue, but I’m short-sighted, and there’s something about the transition from looking ahead, then to the screen, that my eyes had to briefly adjust to. I’d suggest trying before you buy. 

Most other cars with a digital mirror offer the option to use the conventional glass, but it’s all or nothing in the Polestar 4. I can’t help but look at the rear end of the Polestar 4 and think it resembles a convertible with a broken roof mechanism. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

From some angles, the slope of the rear deck reminds me of the type of clamshell opening that some cabrios use when stowing the roof, and it’s especially noticeable on cars in lighter colours. 

There’s a panel on the rear deck that looks as if it could be replaced by a piece of glass, too, but I seriously doubt there would be any benefit in doing that – the slope of the roof and position of the back seats will block most of the view.

Kia EV6 GT

Kia EV6 GT - front 3/432
Model:Kia EV6 GT
Price:£59,985
Powertrain:2x e-motors, 84kWh battery, 641bhp
0-62mph:3.5 seconds
Test efficiency:2.9 miles/kWh
Official range:279 miles
Annual VED:£620

A recent facelift has sharpened up the nose of the already-distinctive EV6, while the flagship GT variant has been given some subtle tweaks to its powertrain and chassis to enhance its performance. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

There’s more power than the Polestar 4 can offer, with a healthy 641bhp, but it has a slightly smaller battery, too, at 84kWh. That means it’s lighter, but is that enough for it to deliver a more engaging drive? The near-£60,000 price tag undercuts the Dual Motor Polestar’s by £7,000.

Latest Kia EV6 deals

Tester’s notes

Buried within the driver-assistance menu is Kia’s Virtual Gear Shift. The system is designed to emulate the character of a petrol engine and a sequential manual gearbox, with the steering wheel paddles used to shift through six virtual gears.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

You have to be driving pretty hard to feel the effect of the shifts through the transmission, while the augmented exhaust note isn’t very pleasant. The downshifts offer increasing levels of resistance to boost energy recovery.

Head-to-head

Polestar 4 vs Kia EV6 GT - head-to-head32

On the road

Both cars allow you to adjust settings to tailor the driving experience, but overall it’s the Kia that feels the sportier of the two. It has a stiffer chassis and fast steering, while acceleration is thumping in GT mode. The Polestar offers a broader range of ability, with similar acceleration, but it has a softer ride at low speeds and on the motorway, while wind and tyre noise are kept to a minimum.

Tech highlights

Vast touchscreens are the order of the day. The Polestar has a 15.4-inch display that controls nearly everything – the 4 isn’t as minimalist as a Tesla, but the few buttons that there are have limited markings.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The EV6’s layout is the same as the rest of the Kia line-up’s, so while the display is smaller than the Polestar’s, you get a neat secondary panel that can be switched between climate and media controls.

Price and running

While the Kia has the more competitive list price, it’s going to be a costlier car to run overall thanks to its poorer efficiency – a result of the strong performance on offer. As well as being more efficient, the Polestar 4 has its first three years of servicing included and stronger residuals. Both cars are costly to insure, while the EV6 is a slightly cheaper company car thanks to its lower P11D figure.

Practicality

While both cars look sporty, large dimensions and electric running gear mean space inside the cabin is generous, with lots of legroom and decent headroom on offer. Boot space is another story. The EV6 is 30 litres ahead of the Polestar 4 at 556 litres, but both cars have high load lips to get over. Drop the Polestar’s back seats and the narrow gap through to the cabin will make loading large items difficult.

Safety

Since these are top-spec EVs, they’re not left wanting for safety systems. Each car has a 360-degree camera system; it’s essential in the Polestar to help with all-round visibility. The Kia’s lane-assist function is quite strong, but it can be deactivated with a long press of a button on the steering wheel, as can the speed-limit warning. Both cars feature Isofix child-seat mounts in the back, but none up front.

Ownership

Polestar’s three-year/60,000-mile warranty is stingy even when compared with the likes of BMW and Mercedes, which offer unlimited mileage. At least roadside assistance lasts for the same time period. The EV6 benefits from the same seven-year/100,000-mile warranty as every other Kia in the line-up. In contrast, 12 months of breakdown cover is the bare minimum offered by any manufacturer.

Verdict

Winner: Polestar 4

Polestar 4 - front cornering32

While these two manufacturers come from very different backgrounds, their premium electric offerings are quite closely matched. However, we’d choose the Polestar because it offers a more rounded driving experience, with a better mix of comfort and performance.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

We’d strongly recommend a test drive to see if the lack of rear window causes issues for you, although we found that it’s the digital mirror, rather than the lack of glass, that could be a problem. If you think it’s all fine, then the Polestar 4’s cruising comfort, quiet refinement, long range and tech-filled cabin put it narrowly ahead of the EV6 GT.

Runner-up: Kia EV6 GT

Kia EV6 GT - front cornering32

While the EV6 GT looks purposeful and delivers phenomenal acceleration, it’s difficult to disguise the kerbweight of an electric performance car. So while the stiff set-up, strong brakes and excellent grip all aim to deliver a racy experience, the car falls a little short, especially when the platform-sharing Hyundai Ioniq 5 N outshines it for thrills.

The Kia is still a decent all-rounder when you’re not pushing its limits, but the Polestar manages to deliver similar performance with greater comfort. If you’re keen on an EV6, we’d recommend a lower-spec model that will cost less and offer a longer range.

Prices and specs

Model testedPolestar 4 Long Range Dual MotorKia EV6 GT
Price (before incentives)£67,000£59,985
Powertrain and performance  
Powertrain2x electric motors2x electric motors
Power536bhp641bhp
Torque686Nm770Nm
TransmissionSingle-speed auto/4WDSingle-speed auto/4WD
0-62mph/top speed3.8 seconds/124mph3.5 seconds/161mph
Battery capacity/usable100/94kWh84kWh/N/A
Official range367 miles279 miles
Test efficiency/range3.5mi/kWh/329 miles2.9mi/kWh/244 miles
Max. charging200kW (10-80% in 30 mins)258kW (10-80% in 18 mins)
Dimensions  
Length/wheelbase4,840/2,999mm4,695/2,900mm
Width/height2,067/1,534mm1,890/1,550mm
Rear kneeroom645-950mm765-1,004mm
Rear headroom/elbow room935/1,570mm895/1,494mm
Boot space (front/seats up/down)15/526/1,536 litres20/480/1,610 litres
Boot length/width980/1,165mm990/1,000mm
Boot lip height780mm805mm
Kerbweight/payload/towing weight2,355/455/2,000kg2,220/440/1,800kg
Turning circle11.6 metres11.9 metres
Costs/ownership  
Residual value (after 3yrs/36,000 miles)£33,768/50.4%£29,205/47.5%
Depreciation£33,232£30,780
Insurance group/AA.com quote/VED48/£1,383/£62046/£1,310/£620
Three-year service cost£0£419
Annual tax liability std/higher rate£402/£803£360/£719
Annual electricity cost (12,000 miles)£905£1,092
Basic warranty (miles)/recovery3yrs (60,000)/3yrs7yrs (100,000)/1yr
Driver Power manufacturer positionN/A18th
NCAP Adult/child/ped./assist/stars92/85/81/79/5 _ (2025)90/86/64/87/5 _ (2022)
Equipment  
Metallic paint/wheel size£1,000-£1,400/20 inches£700-£1,500/21 inches
Parking sensors/cameraFront, rear & side/360Front, rear & side/360
Spare wheel/Isofix pointsRepair kit/twoRepair kit/two
Keyless entry & go/powered tailgateYes/yesYes/yes
Leather/heated seats/steering wheel£3,100/front/yesArtificial suede/front & rear/yes
Screen size/digital dashboard15.4 inches/10.2 inches12.3 inches/12.3 inches
Climate control/panoramic sunroofThree-zone/yesTwo-zone/no
USBs/wireless charging/heat pumpFour/yes/yesFour/yes/yes
Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android AutoYes/yesYes/yes
Blind-spot warning/head-up displayYes/yesYes/yes
Adaptive cruise control/steering assistYes/yesYes/yes

What we would choose

Polestar 4 vs Kia EV6 GT - rear 3/432

Polestar 4

Responsibly sourced Nappa leather is a pricey extra from £3,100. The Performance pack costs £4,000 and introduces 22-inch forged alloys, an enhanced chassis with ZF active dampers, Brembo brakes and gold detailing.

Kia EV6 GT

Aside from paint colours, including the distinctive £1,500 Yacht Blue matt of our test car, there are just accessories to add. A vehicle-to-load adapter that lets you charge devices from the drive battery costs £295.

Looking for your next car? You can now search our nationwide dealer network for a choice of great cars on offer right now with new, used and leasing deals to choose from...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Dean Gibson
Senior test editor

Dean has been part of the Auto Express team for more than 20 years, and has worked across nearly all departments, starting on magazine production, then moving to road tests and reviews. He's our resident van expert, but covers everything from scooters and motorbikes to supercars and consumer products.

New & used car deals

Nissan Juke

Nissan Juke

RRP £19,785Avg. savings £4,614 off RRP*Used from £10,197
New Nissan JukeUsed Nissan Juke
MG MG4

MG MG4

RRP £27,005Avg. savings £8,203 off RRP*Used from £11,500
New MG MG4Used MG MG4
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

RRP £28,065Avg. savings £3,055 off RRP*Used from £15,500
New Kia SportageUsed Kia Sportage
Volkswagen Tiguan

Volkswagen Tiguan

RRP £38,030Avg. savings £3,183 off RRP*Used from £30,999
New Volkswagen TiguanUsed Volkswagen Tiguan
* Average savings are calculated daily based on the best dealer prices on Auto Express vs manufacturer RRP
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Skoda sneaks long-range Enyaq under EV grant barrier
Skoda Enyaq SE L 85 - front 3/4

Skoda sneaks long-range Enyaq under EV grant barrier

Skoda's latest Enyaq SE L 85 delivers a 359-mile range and qualifies for the £1,500 government electric car discount.
News
30 Sep 2025
Plush new Vauxhall Frontera Ultimate range-topper priced under £26k
New Vauxhall Frontera Ultimate front 3/4

Plush new Vauxhall Frontera Ultimate range-topper priced under £26k

It’s faster and comes with more kit, but the Frontera Electric Ultimate has a little less range
News
1 Oct 2025
New Citroen C5 Aircross PHEV 2025 review: comfortable, quirky and affordable
Citroen C5 Aircross - front tracking

New Citroen C5 Aircross PHEV 2025 review: comfortable, quirky and affordable

Family-friendly SUV successfully majors on traditional Citroen strong points of comfort and value
Road tests
1 Oct 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content