Polestar 4 vs Kia EV6 GT: which electric SUV earns the spotlight?
These two are at the cutting edge of electric-vehicle technology, so which makes every day feel a bit special?
If you want to stand out from the EV crowd, then these two models could suit you down to the ground. The Polestar 4 and Kia EV6 forego the anonymous blob styling of many electric executives for something that’s likely to turn heads in the company car park.
Polestar brands the 4 as a performance SUV-coupé, but we think its low-slung lines emphasise the coupé over the SUV, while the lack of rear window is a distinctive omission.
Although the EV6 still has a rear screen, it looks like more of sporty hatchback than an SUV, although it’s bigger than the average five-door. Kia calls it a crossover, but we think even that is a bit of a stretch.
We’re testing the updated EV6 GT flagship here, which offers storming performance and something of a sporty edge. Therefore, it seemed right to line it up against the top-spec Polestar 4 Long Range Dual Motor.
The Kia costs £7,000 less than the Polestar, but with both cars around the £60,000 mark, the difference isn’t that significant. Is the Polestar 4 worth the extra? Or does the EV6 GT perform well enough to justify a price that some might see as steep for ‘just’ a Kia?
Polestar 4
|Model:
|Polestar 4 Long Range Dual Motor
|Price:
|£67,000
|Powertrain:
|2x e-motors, 100kWh battery, 536bhp
|0-62mph:
|3.8 seconds
|Test efficiency:
|3.5 miles/kWh
|Official range:
|367 miles
|Annual VED:
|£620
Polestar has committed to christening its cars in chronological order, so while the 4 tested here is the most recent arrival in Polestar dealers (or spaces, as it calls them) it slots between the 2 and the 3 in the line-up, and it’s roughly similar to the EV6.
There are two variants on offer, both of which use the Long-Range battery, but the Single Motor is rear-wheel drive and the Dual Motor sends power to all four wheels. Polestar offers upgrade packs, while prices start from £60,000 before any incentives.
Tester’s notes
I’ve tested a number of cars and vans fitted with digital rear-view mirrors, with mixed results. If you’re blessed with 20:20 vision, then you should be able to get along with the Polestar’s set-up without issue, but I’m short-sighted, and there’s something about the transition from looking ahead, then to the screen, that my eyes had to briefly adjust to. I’d suggest trying before you buy.
Most other cars with a digital mirror offer the option to use the conventional glass, but it’s all or nothing in the Polestar 4. I can’t help but look at the rear end of the Polestar 4 and think it resembles a convertible with a broken roof mechanism.
From some angles, the slope of the rear deck reminds me of the type of clamshell opening that some cabrios use when stowing the roof, and it’s especially noticeable on cars in lighter colours.
There’s a panel on the rear deck that looks as if it could be replaced by a piece of glass, too, but I seriously doubt there would be any benefit in doing that – the slope of the roof and position of the back seats will block most of the view.
Kia EV6 GT
|Model:
|Kia EV6 GT
|Price:
|£59,985
|Powertrain:
|2x e-motors, 84kWh battery, 641bhp
|0-62mph:
|3.5 seconds
|Test efficiency:
|2.9 miles/kWh
|Official range:
|279 miles
|Annual VED:
|£620
A recent facelift has sharpened up the nose of the already-distinctive EV6, while the flagship GT variant has been given some subtle tweaks to its powertrain and chassis to enhance its performance.
There’s more power than the Polestar 4 can offer, with a healthy 641bhp, but it has a slightly smaller battery, too, at 84kWh. That means it’s lighter, but is that enough for it to deliver a more engaging drive? The near-£60,000 price tag undercuts the Dual Motor Polestar’s by £7,000.
Tester’s notes
Buried within the driver-assistance menu is Kia’s Virtual Gear Shift. The system is designed to emulate the character of a petrol engine and a sequential manual gearbox, with the steering wheel paddles used to shift through six virtual gears.
You have to be driving pretty hard to feel the effect of the shifts through the transmission, while the augmented exhaust note isn’t very pleasant. The downshifts offer increasing levels of resistance to boost energy recovery.
Head-to-head
On the road
Both cars allow you to adjust settings to tailor the driving experience, but overall it’s the Kia that feels the sportier of the two. It has a stiffer chassis and fast steering, while acceleration is thumping in GT mode. The Polestar offers a broader range of ability, with similar acceleration, but it has a softer ride at low speeds and on the motorway, while wind and tyre noise are kept to a minimum.
Tech highlights
Vast touchscreens are the order of the day. The Polestar has a 15.4-inch display that controls nearly everything – the 4 isn’t as minimalist as a Tesla, but the few buttons that there are have limited markings.
The EV6’s layout is the same as the rest of the Kia line-up’s, so while the display is smaller than the Polestar’s, you get a neat secondary panel that can be switched between climate and media controls.
Price and running
While the Kia has the more competitive list price, it’s going to be a costlier car to run overall thanks to its poorer efficiency – a result of the strong performance on offer. As well as being more efficient, the Polestar 4 has its first three years of servicing included and stronger residuals. Both cars are costly to insure, while the EV6 is a slightly cheaper company car thanks to its lower P11D figure.
Practicality
While both cars look sporty, large dimensions and electric running gear mean space inside the cabin is generous, with lots of legroom and decent headroom on offer. Boot space is another story. The EV6 is 30 litres ahead of the Polestar 4 at 556 litres, but both cars have high load lips to get over. Drop the Polestar’s back seats and the narrow gap through to the cabin will make loading large items difficult.
Safety
Since these are top-spec EVs, they’re not left wanting for safety systems. Each car has a 360-degree camera system; it’s essential in the Polestar to help with all-round visibility. The Kia’s lane-assist function is quite strong, but it can be deactivated with a long press of a button on the steering wheel, as can the speed-limit warning. Both cars feature Isofix child-seat mounts in the back, but none up front.
Ownership
Polestar’s three-year/60,000-mile warranty is stingy even when compared with the likes of BMW and Mercedes, which offer unlimited mileage. At least roadside assistance lasts for the same time period. The EV6 benefits from the same seven-year/100,000-mile warranty as every other Kia in the line-up. In contrast, 12 months of breakdown cover is the bare minimum offered by any manufacturer.
Verdict
Winner: Polestar 4
While these two manufacturers come from very different backgrounds, their premium electric offerings are quite closely matched. However, we’d choose the Polestar because it offers a more rounded driving experience, with a better mix of comfort and performance.
We’d strongly recommend a test drive to see if the lack of rear window causes issues for you, although we found that it’s the digital mirror, rather than the lack of glass, that could be a problem. If you think it’s all fine, then the Polestar 4’s cruising comfort, quiet refinement, long range and tech-filled cabin put it narrowly ahead of the EV6 GT.
Runner-up: Kia EV6 GT
While the EV6 GT looks purposeful and delivers phenomenal acceleration, it’s difficult to disguise the kerbweight of an electric performance car. So while the stiff set-up, strong brakes and excellent grip all aim to deliver a racy experience, the car falls a little short, especially when the platform-sharing Hyundai Ioniq 5 N outshines it for thrills.
The Kia is still a decent all-rounder when you’re not pushing its limits, but the Polestar manages to deliver similar performance with greater comfort. If you’re keen on an EV6, we’d recommend a lower-spec model that will cost less and offer a longer range.
Prices and specs
|Model tested
|Polestar 4 Long Range Dual Motor
|Kia EV6 GT
|Price (before incentives)
|£67,000
|£59,985
|Powertrain and performance
|Powertrain
|2x electric motors
|2x electric motors
|Power
|536bhp
|641bhp
|Torque
|686Nm
|770Nm
|Transmission
|Single-speed auto/4WD
|Single-speed auto/4WD
|0-62mph/top speed
|3.8 seconds/124mph
|3.5 seconds/161mph
|Battery capacity/usable
|100/94kWh
|84kWh/N/A
|Official range
|367 miles
|279 miles
|Test efficiency/range
|3.5mi/kWh/329 miles
|2.9mi/kWh/244 miles
|Max. charging
|200kW (10-80% in 30 mins)
|258kW (10-80% in 18 mins)
|Dimensions
|Length/wheelbase
|4,840/2,999mm
|4,695/2,900mm
|Width/height
|2,067/1,534mm
|1,890/1,550mm
|Rear kneeroom
|645-950mm
|765-1,004mm
|Rear headroom/elbow room
|935/1,570mm
|895/1,494mm
|Boot space (front/seats up/down)
|15/526/1,536 litres
|20/480/1,610 litres
|Boot length/width
|980/1,165mm
|990/1,000mm
|Boot lip height
|780mm
|805mm
|Kerbweight/payload/towing weight
|2,355/455/2,000kg
|2,220/440/1,800kg
|Turning circle
|11.6 metres
|11.9 metres
|Costs/ownership
|Residual value (after 3yrs/36,000 miles)
|£33,768/50.4%
|£29,205/47.5%
|Depreciation
|£33,232
|£30,780
|Insurance group/AA.com quote/VED
|48/£1,383/£620
|46/£1,310/£620
|Three-year service cost
|£0
|£419
|Annual tax liability std/higher rate
|£402/£803
|£360/£719
|Annual electricity cost (12,000 miles)
|£905
|£1,092
|Basic warranty (miles)/recovery
|3yrs (60,000)/3yrs
|7yrs (100,000)/1yr
|Driver Power manufacturer position
|N/A
|18th
|NCAP Adult/child/ped./assist/stars
|92/85/81/79/5 _ (2025)
|90/86/64/87/5 _ (2022)
|Equipment
|Metallic paint/wheel size
|£1,000-£1,400/20 inches
|£700-£1,500/21 inches
|Parking sensors/camera
|Front, rear & side/360
|Front, rear & side/360
|Spare wheel/Isofix points
|Repair kit/two
|Repair kit/two
|Keyless entry & go/powered tailgate
|Yes/yes
|Yes/yes
|Leather/heated seats/steering wheel
|£3,100/front/yes
|Artificial suede/front & rear/yes
|Screen size/digital dashboard
|15.4 inches/10.2 inches
|12.3 inches/12.3 inches
|Climate control/panoramic sunroof
|Three-zone/yes
|Two-zone/no
|USBs/wireless charging/heat pump
|Four/yes/yes
|Four/yes/yes
|Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
|Yes/yes
|Yes/yes
|Blind-spot warning/head-up display
|Yes/yes
|Yes/yes
|Adaptive cruise control/steering assist
|Yes/yes
|Yes/yes
What we would choose
Polestar 4
Responsibly sourced Nappa leather is a pricey extra from £3,100. The Performance pack costs £4,000 and introduces 22-inch forged alloys, an enhanced chassis with ZF active dampers, Brembo brakes and gold detailing.
Kia EV6 GT
Aside from paint colours, including the distinctive £1,500 Yacht Blue matt of our test car, there are just accessories to add. A vehicle-to-load adapter that lets you charge devices from the drive battery costs £295.
