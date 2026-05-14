The new Land Rover Discovery increasingly looks like the missing piece in the jigsaw that is Jaguar Land Rover’s House of Brands masterplan. No need to check under the sofa, though, as it will not be missing for long. Auto Express has had further confirmation that work on the company’s most ‘family focused’ vehicle is well under way.

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JLR is going all-in on the House of Brands vision and, in conversation with Auto Express, Range Rover Managing Director, Martin Limpert, set the stall out on how it will all work.

Limpert explained: “We have a clear definition of what the brands stand for. If you take Range Rover, it’s true modern luxury. ‘Elevate leaders’ lives’, is what we say. Defender is about rugged luxury, a real go-anywhere, do-anything car. Jaguar is about exuberance and modernism – ‘copy nothing’. And Discovery has its place in the area of leisure and versatility, where the journey itself is the objective.”

The arrival of the Jaguar Type 01, not to mention the first electric versions of the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport – with the Range Rover GT to follow – has left us with a much clearer picture of how the Jaguar Land Rover portfolio will look in the coming years. If the fog still lingers anywhere, it’s around Discovery.

What will the new Land Rover Discovery be?

Land Rover’s reimagining of the Defender as a vehicle of a more rounded ability set, that’s adept on the road as well as off it, has been a colossal success. But it has also come at the expense of the existing Land Rover Discovery, whose customers have made a beeline for the iconic 4x4 in its new, more versatile form.