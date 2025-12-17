New Jaguar Type 01 review: early verdict on controversial electric GT

Verdict

Jaguar told us it was still fine-tuning the Type 01’s software when we drove the car back in April. But with a few small tweaks we’ve every confidence it will be a revered all-rounder. Its high-speed performance, ride comfort and refinement impressed, but an inability to truly utilise the car’s myriad drive modes and menus meant we’re reserving outright judgement on the car’s dynamic prowess until we drive the finished article in early 2027.

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The covers have finally been pulled off the Jaguar Type 01 – a polarising, all-electric GT car, that represents the first look at the firm’s bold new future. But before the glitzy launch event in New York, we were treated to an early drive in a pre-production prototype at the company’s UK base in Gaydon.

The Type 01 has been born from a clean sheet of paper, first laid out at the start of the Covid pandemic. Consider that, and the six-year development programme seems better justified; relaunching any brand – let alone one with as much history and heritage as Jaguar – is no mean feat. Customer deliveries of the new GT are expected to start next summer.

The opportunity to try the new Jaguar GT on tarmac back in April – even in the sanitised environment around Jaguar’s test facility – was a key milestone in the car’s development. It showed that the team behind the project were finally confident enough with their progress to let us have a proper go.