Our opinion on the Leapmotor B05

The slightly generic look of the Leapmotor B05 is unlikely to put many off. While the all-digital interior isn’t class-leading, the high level of standard equipment is a plus, and the good passenger space compensates for a slightly small boot. However, the overly sensitive driver-assistance tech is a frustration, and detracts from what is already an anodyne driving experience. The B05’s appeal is more about price and spec than outright handling and enjoyment.

About the Leapmotor B05

Amidst the hordes of new SUVs landing in the UK from China, the Leapmotor B05 stands out for being a hatchback, of all things, at a time when more and more brands are abandoning the genre. Best thought of as a lower, slightly shorter version of the Leapmotor B10, the B05 is similarly keen on price, and comes with an impressive kit list that looks like it belongs on something more expensive.

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It’s exclusively all-electric, with the lower bonnet meaning there’s no chance of a ‘REEV’ range-extender plug-in hybrid powertrain, as is available in the B10. That means it’s more of a rival for the Volkswagen ID.3 than the Golf, and also the Vauxhall Astra Electric plus its Stellantis cousins.

Stellantis is worth mentioning, because the car manufacturing giant majority-owns Leapmotor's European operation, allowing the Chinese brand to lean on its distribution and dealer network. That might make buying the B05 less of a leap (if you’ll excuse the pun) into the unknown than buying from one of the many other new brands from China.

Performance & driving experience The B05 is reasonably quick and handles fairly tidily, although the steering is quite vague

Pros Decent straight-line performance

Handling is tidy enough Cons Vague steering

Pointless launch control

We didn’t find the bigger Leapmotor B10 much fun to drive, and although it’s lower and a bit lighter, the B05 is similarly devoid of thrills. That’s fine, but the overactive driver assistance systems are less forgivable – they can make the driving experience especially frustrating, and they’re not easy to turn off. Clawing back some ground, the B05 is reasonably quick.

Performance, 0-60mph acceleration and top speed

The B05 is available with a single powertrain developing 215bhp and a curiously modest 240Nm of torque. A Vauxhall Astra Electric develops 270Nm despite having quite a bit less power, for example, while a Renault Megane E-Tech makes 300Nm.