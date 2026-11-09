Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

BYD offices raided over Land Rover Defender copycat claims

Two of the Chinese firm’s offices in the Netherlands were raided in the summer by bailiffs acting on behalf of JLR, it has emerged

By:Matt Robinson
9 Nov 2026
New BYD Ti7 - front 3/4

The apparent similarities between the BYD Ti7 and the Land Rover Defender have prompted a legal battle. On Wednesday, there’ll be a preliminary hearing at a court in The Hague, the Netherlands, with it emerging in The Times that BYD’s Dutch offices in Schiedam and Hoofddorp were raided by court-ordered bailiffs back in August. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The aim was to acquire files before BYD was able to destroy them. It claims that BYD stripped down a Defender to reverse-engineer elements of its technology in creating the Ti7. 

When contacted by Auto Express, JLR said that it “does not comment on ongoing legal proceedings”. A BYD UK spokesperson declined to comment for the same reason.

JLR is no stranger to having Chinese brands bring out models that resemble its own. Infamously, the LandWind X7 looked so much like the Range Rover Evoque that JLR won a legal action against its makers. 

More recently, we’ve observed that JLR’s products appear to be a frequent source of ‘inspiration’ for Chinese carmakers. Many Land Rover Defender-esque vehicles are on sale in China, while hugely popular Jaecoo 7, for instance, has become known colloquially as the ‘Temu Range Rover’.

As for the BYD Ti7, Land Rover Defender comparisons have been widespread since it was confirmed the SUV would be coming to the UK market. At five metres in length, it’s a similar size to the Land Rover Defender 110, but with an expected price tag of around £50,000, it’s set to undercut the cheapest 110 by around £20,000.

Land Rover Defender 110 Trophy Edition - front tracking

It doesn’t have anything quite as exotic as the Defender’s available six-cylinder and V8 engines under the bonnet, though. Power comes from the common Chinese car arrangement of a 1.5-litre petrol engine forming part of a plug-in hybrid setup.

A fully-electric version of the BYD Ti7 has been announced in China, but we don’t yet know if it’ll make it to the UK. While attempting to defend its intellectual property in court against BYD, Jaguar Land Rover has entered into a joint venture with rival Chinese automotive giant, Chery. The resulting Freelander 8 SUV will be sold in the UK. 

Don't miss the best of Auto Express on Google! Make us a preferred source. Click here...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Matt Robinson
Contributor

Matt’s been writing about cars professionally since 2009, cutting his teeth on specialist titles including BMW Car, Land Rover Owner and Retro Cars. In 2013, he joined automotive start-up Car Throttle, assisting with its rapid audience growth before becoming editor in 2016.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Land Rover Defender gets 6 fresh colours in new ‘Atlas’ range
Land Rover Defender Atlas colours 1

Land Rover Defender gets 6 fresh colours in new ‘Atlas’ range

Land Rover’s six new Atlas paint colours are ‘inspired by spirit of adventure around the world’
News
10 Nov 2026
New Yangwang Altior is China’s super-luxury answer to a Rolls-Royce
Yangwang Altior - front

New Yangwang Altior is China’s super-luxury answer to a Rolls-Royce

BYD’s unashamed Rolls-Royce rival comes with a quad-motor BEV powertrain, gems in the air vents and the ability to float
News
7 Nov 2026
Top 10 best 8-seater cars to buy
Best 8-seater cars - header image

Top 10 best 8-seater cars to buy

If you want a car that’ll seat eight or more people, make sure it’s one of these
Best cars & vans
26 Oct 2026
New Land Rover Defender Sport spotted tearing it up on the Nürburgring
New Land Rover Defender Sport - Nürburgring front 3/4

New Land Rover Defender Sport spotted tearing it up on the Nürburgring

The new baby 4x4 is now likely to be revealed in 2027, and our exclusive image previews how it could look
News
15 Oct 2026

Most Popular

It’s time for Tata to step aside and let the Chinese take over at Jaguar Land Rover
Opinion - Freelander 8

It’s time for Tata to step aside and let the Chinese take over at Jaguar Land Rover

Mike Rutherford thinks the joint-venture between Chery and Jaguar Land Rover could be a match made in heaven
Opinion
8 Nov 2026
Long-term test: Volkswagen T-Roc eTSI 150 Style
Volkswagen T-Roc eTSI - secret sauce

Long-term test: Volkswagen T-Roc eTSI 150 Style

First report: VW says its compact SUV is full of ‘Secret Sauce’, but is it a tasty recipe? We’re about to find out
Long-term tests
7 Nov 2026
Yangwang U9X breaks 500kmh barrier and own ‘world’s fastest car’ record with crazy 312mph top speed
Yangwang U9X - front tracking

Yangwang U9X breaks 500kmh barrier and own ‘world’s fastest car’ record with crazy 312mph top speed

BYD’s Yangwang brand has broken the record it set last year, topping 500kmh for the first time.
News
6 Nov 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content