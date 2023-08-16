The most direct rival to the Defender Sport will be the baby version of Mercedes’ own all-terrain-conquering icon, the G-Class, which we’re also expecting to be launched in 2027. The incoming Jeep Recon could challenge it, too, but the zero-emissions 4x4 is not going to be available in the UK, even though it will be sold in Europe.

Pricing for the Defender Sport is expected to start somewhere just under £50,000, positioning the new car below entry-level variants of the full-sized Defender. However, Land Rover hasn’t been shy with pricing in the past, so we wouldn’t be surprised to see high-spec variants rise to quite a bit more than that.

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Of course, the Defender isn’t the only rough and tough SUV on the market at the minute. There are plenty of 4x4s to choose from via the Auto Express Buy a Car service, ranging from the mighty Toyota Land Cruiser to the affordable Dacia Duster.

What other cars is Land Rover planning?

Although the current Defender has been a sales success, an extra iteration of the iconic 4x4 could further eat into the sales of the Discovery, which has struggled to match the Defender’s appeal. However, JLR says it has “a distinct place” in its portfolio and is working on plans for the future of the Discovery line.

We’ll have to wait and see how the company approaches reinventing the Discovery, although it claims that EMA is flexible enough to accommodate a three-row, seven-seat family vehicle.

As you will be aware, the Freelander name was recently resurrected by the Chinese firm Chery, as part of a joint venture between it and JLR. Auto Express has confirmed the all-new Freelander 8 is coming to the UK, and it’ll arrive some time in the second half of next year. However, very importantly, it’s not a Land Rover.

P.B Balaji recently clarified this relationship to Auto Express, saying: “From a design perspective, we’ll take ownership of it, but thereafter in terms of engineering, manufacturing and of course selling it, it’s Chery’s car, and we wish them well on that.”

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