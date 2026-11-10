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Land Rover Defender gets 6 fresh colours in new ‘Atlas’ range

Land Rover’s six new Atlas paint colours are ‘inspired by spirit of adventure around the world’

By:Jordan Katsianis
10 Nov 2026
Land Rover Defender Atlas colours 110

Get ready to spend more time in the configurator than expected when ordering that new Land Rover Defender, because there are now six new colours available on the car in a range called ‘Atlas’.

First up there’s Mara Red, which is inspired by a colour formerly used by Land Rover called Masai Red. The name comes from the Maasai lands in the savannah of south-west Kenya. Pantelleria Blue is another reborn colour from Land Rover’s past, using the Mediterranean-inspired Pageant Blue as a basis. 

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Galway Green and Buckingham Blue are returning colours, the first being inspired by the countryside of County Galway, Ireland, and the second echoing “a legacy of Defender’s pursuit of wilderness exploration and… a celebration of enduring design and rugged adventure”, apparently. 

Aira Green and Jenolan Gold are two completely new hues. Aira Green references the mossy banks around the Lake District’s Aira Force Waterfall, while Jenolan Gold takes its name from golden limestone caves under the Blue Mountains in Australia. 

Land Rover Defender Atlas colours 1010

Land Rover has been able to add the six new Atlas colours after investing in a new paint line facility at its plant in Nitra, Slovakia. The new set-up involves seven-axis robots on overhead rails with automatically changing spray nozzles.

All Atlas colours come with a black contrast roof as standard, with white available as an option on the 90 and 110. Gloss and matt protective films are available, too. 

The new hues can be specced on most models, with the Defender S, Hard Top S, 130 Outbound, Trophy Edition and OCTA Black being the exceptions.

The Defender brand’s managing director Patrick McGillycuddy said of the new colour options: “The Atlas colours are the rarest expressions of Defender, created for those who value individuality and authenticity. The range introduces a vibrant and rugged set of new exterior finishes to our clients, offering even greater customisation and choice to an already comprehensive line-up.  

“With Aira Green and Jenolan Gold, clients can choose newly created colours to push the boundaries of adventure, while Galway Green, Buckingham Blue, Mara Red, and Pantelleria Blue exude the legacy and heritage of Defender’s globetrotting history.” 

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

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Jordan Katsianis
News editor

News editor at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

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