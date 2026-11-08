It’s time for Tata to step aside and let the Chinese take over at Jaguar Land Rover

They’ve been dating for a good few years, have JLR of Coventry and Chery, from Wuhu, China. Fourteen years ago, the courting couple in effect got engaged by announcing what was described as a 50:50 Sino-British joint venture called Chery Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Co Ltd.

Their first starter home/factory was at 1 Land Rover Road, Changshu. And although things didn’t pan out quite as planned, because the British firm stopped building its own-branded vehicles at the plant, versions of Chery Freelanders engineered, built, exported and sold by the Chinese company are now rolling off that production line. And at least one, the Freelander 8, will soon be on sale in Britain – without Land Rover nameplates, badging or dealers.

Significantly, Chery has stated in recent days that it’s still keen to pursue a closer relationship with JLR.

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Enough is enough. The frustratingly long ‘engagement’ has to end and the pair need to set a wedding date. Yup, you read that right: I reckon it’ll be very positive and productive for the short to long-term futures of comparatively tiny JLR and the much bigger Chery if they tie the knot, staging one of the most momentous motor industry marriages.