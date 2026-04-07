Jaecoo 7 locked in tight battle with Ford Puma for UK car sales crown
The Jaecoo 7 is once again topping the UK sales charts, but can it really beat the Ford Puma for the honour of best-selling car over the whole year?
If you’ve been wondering why you keep seeing Jaecoo 7s on the road, you only need to look at the October 2026 sales chart from the Society of Motor Traders and Manufacturers (SMMT). They show that the Jaecoo 7 was the best-selling car over the month, beating the Ford Puma, and this isn’t the first time that’s happened.
In fact, it’s the second month on the bounce, with the Jaecoo 7 also coming out on top in September. It’s the third month this has happened in 2026, with the 7 also topping the table for March. The Ford Puma remains the UK’s best-selling car over 2026 so far, but the race is looking close enough to make us wonder if the Jaecoo 7 could come out ahead by the end of December.
Year-to-date, the Puma has clocked up 46,295 registrations, but the Jaecoo isn’t far behind with 42,885 in second place. That means the 7 alone has significantly outsold Jaecoo’s Omoda sister brand in its entirety, and by a significant margin.
The gap between the Puma and 7 has narrowed significantly, with the latter nearly 7,500 units behind the former by the end of August. Then again, the Jaecoo only closed in on the Ford marginally in October. This would suggest overhauling it by 3,410 cars in just two months is quite a tall order.
The Jaecoo 7’s sales figures are more erratic than the Puma’s, however, which will be down to a number of factors, including promotions and shipping schedules. These numbers are for car registrations rather than sales and some brands have the habit of pre-registering large numbers of cars to massage their numbers so actual sales always remain a grey area. With all that in mind, a bumper September for the 7, and the car industry as a whole, saw it outsell the Puma by nearly 4,000 units.
It’s still too close to call, then, but wherever the 7 finishes in the league table, it’s an incredible achievement for the ‘Temu Range Rover’ to come from nowhere to become one of the UK’s most popular cars.
Commenting on Jaecoo and Omoda’s recent successes, its UK managing director Victor Zhang said:
“October has been a significant month for Omoda&Jaecoo. Our International User Summit gave us a first look at the next generation of models, and to then see the Jaecoo 7 remain at the top of the UK market is a strong endorsement of the work our team and retailers have put in here.
“There is a great deal still to come before the end of the year, and beyond it. Our focus is on making sure the experience of owning one of our cars matches the excitement of buying one. That means continued investment in our retailers, our parts network and the support we give customers for as long as they own their car. That is what will turn a strong year into a lasting business.”
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