Jaecoo 7 locked in tight battle with Ford Puma for UK car sales crown

If you’ve been wondering why you keep seeing Jaecoo 7s on the road, you only need to look at the October 2026 sales chart from the Society of Motor Traders and Manufacturers (SMMT). They show that the Jaecoo 7 was the best-selling car over the month, beating the Ford Puma, and this isn’t the first time that’s happened.

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In fact, it’s the second month on the bounce, with the Jaecoo 7 also coming out on top in September. It’s the third month this has happened in 2026, with the 7 also topping the table for March. The Ford Puma remains the UK’s best-selling car over 2026 so far, but the race is looking close enough to make us wonder if the Jaecoo 7 could come out ahead by the end of December.

Year-to-date, the Puma has clocked up 46,295 registrations, but the Jaecoo isn’t far behind with 42,885 in second place. That means the 7 alone has significantly outsold Jaecoo’s Omoda sister brand in its entirety, and by a significant margin.

The gap between the Puma and 7 has narrowed significantly, with the latter nearly 7,500 units behind the former by the end of August. Then again, the Jaecoo only closed in on the Ford marginally in October. This would suggest overhauling it by 3,410 cars in just two months is quite a tall order.