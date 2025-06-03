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Car Deal of the Day: Top-selling Jaecoo 7 for a super-low £248 a month

The Jaecoo 7 has been a top-seller for all of 2026, and it’s easy to see why at this price. It’s our Deal of the Day for 27 October.

By:George Armitage
27 Oct 2026
Jaecoo 7 - front action

Anyone wondering why the Jaecoo 7 was both March and September's best-selling new car only needs to look at today's deal, because you get Range Rover-aping looks and high equipment levels for less than £250 a month.

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Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, VIP Gateway is offering the 'Temu Range Rover' for just £248.42 a month on a three-year deal. A 12-month initial payment of £3,365.94 is called for, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. 

We guess many buyers will tweak the initial payment to pay less upfront. Nine months comes in at £2,785.08 and £266.68 a month, while six months is £2,110.69 and £287.62 a month. Meanwhile, adjusting the mileage cap to 8,000 costs less than £15 extra a month on all the above payment options. 

In every case you’re getting the entry-level model – but just like with many Chinese newcomer brands, Jaecoo offers a high standard of equipment on all its cars, which is undoubtedly what has won over thousands of Brits so far this year.

Deluxe trim brings 19-inch alloys, synthetic leather upholstery, a 13.2-inch infotainment system and 10-inch digital driver's display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless phone charger, privacy glass, ambient lighting, plus an electric tailgate. 

Power comes from a 1.6-litre petrol engine, and while it isn't sparkling or especially refined, it's got more than enough power: 147bhp translates to a 10.3-second 0-62mph time; fuel economy comes to a claimed 37.7mpg. 

The Jaecoo 7 isn't a thrilling car to drive, trailing rivals such as the Volkswagen T-Roc and Toyota C-HR. But it's easy to drive, feels surprisingly plush inside, and has equipment levels those aforementioned models would weep at.   

Jaecoo 7 - dash

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more great Jaecoo 7 leasing offers from leading providers on our Jaecoo 7 page.

Check out the Jaecoo 7 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Deals on Jaecoo 7 rivals

Nissan Qashqai

Nissan Qashqai

New Nissan QashqaiFrom £273 ppm**
Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

New Hyundai TucsonFrom £307 ppm**
KIA Sportage

KIA Sportage

New KIA SportageFrom £321 ppm**
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George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

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