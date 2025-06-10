Quality feel; spacious interior

378-mile range

Get the deal at only £269.86 a month

The Skoda Enyaq is one of the best electric cars you can buy. With a starting price of nearly £40,000 if you’re buying outright, it’s far from the cheapest EV out there, but with this leasing deal we’re covering today, you can have one for less than £270 a month.

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To be precise, it’s £269.86 on this 24-month deal from Milease. The annual mileage limit is 5,000, but if you think you’ll need more than that, it’s only an extra £8.03 a month to increase this to 8,000.

The monthly figure is based on a 12-month initial rental of £3,538.32, although if you’re happy with paying a bit more each month, there are varying options all the way down to one month. If you go for nine months of payments as the initial rental, for example, the monthly figure is £296.92.

What’s particularly tempting about this deal is that it concerns the Enyaq 85, which comes with a much bigger battery than the entry-level Enyaq 55. There's a range of up to 378 miles according to the WLTP Combined figure, eclipsing the 283 miles offered by the 55. It’s a lot quicker than the 55, too, with 286bhp making for a hot hatch-baiting 0-62mph time of 6.6 seconds. That’s not hugely far off the vRS performance model.

It’s in the entry-level SE L trim level, but don’t let that put you off - there’s still a strong level of standard equipment. And as with any Enyaq, you’ll get a roomy interior, a massive boot and tidy driving manners.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Skoda Enyaq leasing offers from leading providers on our Skoda Enyaq page.

Check out the Skoda Enyaq deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…