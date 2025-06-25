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Car Deal of the Day: this VW Touareg is packed with kit and costs less than you’d think

VW’s poshest SUV is about to bow out – and at only £475 a month, it’s our Deal of the Day for 23 October

By:George Armitage
23 Oct 2026
Volkswagen Touareg 3.0 TDI 4MOTION Black Edition – main image

Volkswagen’s posh Touareg SUV is making its exit stage left, with the celebratory Final Edition marking 24 years of production. But you don’t need big pockets for this run-out special.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, the Touareg can be parked on your driveway for just £478.34 a month, which is crazily cheap for a car with a £72,000-plus price tag. 

This two-year deal from Select Car Leasing calls for a 12-month initial payment of £6,094.08, with mileage capped at 5,000 a year. 

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You could save a grand by switching to the nine-month initial payment, which only sees the monthly outlay rising to £526.34. We’d expect most will lift the mileage limit to something more flexible than 5,000, though – 8,000 can be had for less than £15 extra a month and 10,000 for just under £25. 

The Touareg has been a part of VW’s range since 2002, having taken the German carmaker into the premium league. It’s bowing out with no direct replacement for the time being.

Just like its predecessors, the current Touareg blends an imposing presence with understated styling, and offers high levels of interior quality and comfort. It’s a large and spacious car inside, which is also incredibly adept on rough and muddy terrain.  

This Final Edition has all the kit that befits a run-out special. It gets metallic paint, 21-inch black alloy wheels, electric front seats with memory, a 360-degree parking camera, air suspension, park assist and much, much more. Naturally, there’s a smattering of Final Edition badges, allowing you to feel superior over other Touareg owners.

Volkswagen Touareg 3.0 TDI 4MOTION Black Edition – dashboard

Power comes from an engine type that’s also heading for the exit. It’s a creamy 3.0-litre V6 that’s torquey, potent and surprisingly economical at a claimed 33.1mpg. It’s hooked up to an eight-speed Tiptronic automatic gearbox, and 4Motion four-wheel drive.    

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more great Volkswagen Touareg leasing offers from leading providers on our Volkswagen Touareg page.

Check out the Volkswagen Touareg deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Deals on VW Touareg rivals

BMW X5

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George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

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