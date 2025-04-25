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Car Deal of the Day: High-class Audi A5 for a low £299 a month price

The successor to the A4 can be picked up for a temptingly low monthly figure, and in the sought-after S Line trim, too

By:Matt Robinson
25 Oct 2026
Audi A5 - front cornering

The new Audi A5 is not a direct replacement for the old one. Instead, it’s essentially the new A4. It’s the product of an already abandoned naming convention whereby combustion Audi models were to have odd numbers, with even numbers reserved for electric stuff.  

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Confused? We don’t blame you. What we’re talking about here, though, is much more straightforward - it’s simply a really good deal on the Audi A5

Via Lease Car UK, you can get hold of the new A5 for just £299.27 a month following a £3,939 12-month initial payment. It’s possible to reduce the latter if you’re happy with higher monthly installments - a nine-month payment will bump the monthlies up to a still very reasonable £333.61 a pop, for example.

To keep the payments under £300, you’ll need to stick to a 5,000-mile annual limit, which for a lot of drivers will be plenty. If you need more, though, it’s just £17.80 a month to increase the limit to 8,000, assuming you’ve opted for the 12-month initial payment. 

The deal is for the entry-level 1.5-litre petrol engine, but it’s a decent performer, with enough power to ensure the A5 doesn’t feel too slow, while remaining nicely economical. It’s also in the must-have S Line trim, which adds sportier styling and a lower suspension setup.

Although it effectively replaces the old A4, the A5 is a bit different in that it has a hatchback-style tailgate rather than a smaller saloon-style boot. That means that while luggage space has decreased a bit, the A5 is more practical, because the larger boot opening makes it easier to load and unload things. 

Rear legroom is decent for a car in this class, too, and the interior is generally a classy, plush-feeling space. For less than £300 a month, you’ll be very happy with it. 

Audi A5 - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Audi A5 leasing offers from leading providers on our Audi A5 page.

Check out the Audi A5 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Deals on Audi A5 rivals

BMW 3 Series

BMW 3 Series

New BMW 3 SeriesFrom £541 ppm**
Mercedes-Benz C Class

Mercedes-Benz C Class

New Mercedes-Benz C Class
Volkswagen Passat

Volkswagen Passat

New Volkswagen PassatFrom £418 ppm**
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Matt Robinson
Contributor

Matt’s been writing about cars professionally since 2009, cutting his teeth on specialist titles including BMW Car, Land Rover Owner and Retro Cars. In 2013, he joined automotive start-up Car Throttle, assisting with its rapid audience growth before becoming editor in 2016.

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