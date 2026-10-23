How do you successfully update a phenomenally successful rebirth of an icon? This is the question that’s bouncing around the walls inside Renault as it ponders how to maintain the momentum generated by the brilliant Renault 5.

After reinventing the R5 once, the job of updating it will be carefully articulated. Expect evolution, rather than revolution, as its design language has firmly set a template that works for this specific model, but won’t be expanded to others.

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Renault does have a secret weapon up its sleeve, though. China speed is something that’s being rapidly rolled out across its development processes in all markets, and the same is true here. Speaking with Renault Group CEO François Provost, he told Auto Express: “We are working to nurture our icon. As we [can] now develop in less than two years, you will see some significant changes [soon].”

This applies to all parts of the car, so while any major hardware changes will take time, Renault’s ability to offer the latest trends and diversify into different trims and specifications could keep the R5 relevant.

There’s little scope to change the general package, however; the Renault 5 will remain a supermini. As a result, we don’t expect to see a MINI-style expansion into various models or bodystyles, leaving those movements to its other retro-inspired models like the Renault 4 and Renault Twingo.