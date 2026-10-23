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Renault 5 has significant upgrades to come, but don’t expect revolution

The popular Renault 5 will be a mainstay in the brand’s range for years to come, but it won’t spawn extra MINI-style models

By:Jordan Katsianis
23 Oct 2026
Renault 5 - front action

How do you successfully update a phenomenally successful rebirth of an icon? This is the question that’s bouncing around the walls inside Renault as it ponders how to maintain the momentum generated by the brilliant Renault 5.

After reinventing the R5 once, the job of updating it will be carefully articulated. Expect evolution, rather than revolution, as its design language has firmly set a template that works for this specific model, but won’t be expanded to others.

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Renault does have a secret weapon up its sleeve, though. China speed is something that’s being rapidly rolled out across its development processes in all markets, and the same is true here. Speaking with Renault Group CEO François Provost, he told Auto Express: “We are working to nurture our icon. As we [can] now develop in less than two years, you will see some significant changes [soon].”

This applies to all parts of the car, so while any major hardware changes will take time, Renault’s ability to offer the latest trends and diversify into different trims and specifications could keep the R5 relevant.

There’s little scope to change the general package, however; the Renault 5 will remain a supermini. As a result, we don’t expect to see a MINI-style expansion into various models or bodystyles, leaving those movements to its other retro-inspired models like the Renault 4 and Renault Twingo

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Instead, the R5’s changes will hone its existing package into something that keeps up with the capability and technology from rivals. In fact, on paper, many already have it on the back foot. At its launch, the R5’s 250-mile-or-so range was best in class, and a great improvement on the immediate competition. 

Yet with the introduction of VW’s new MEB+ models, such as the Volkswagen ID.Polo and Cupra Raval, as well as new rivals such as the Hyundai Ioniq 3 and Kia EV2, the R5’s range is no longer class-leading.

The in-cabin tech is also under pressure from new systems found in both Korean and European rivals. Their screens are bigger, more configurable and easier to operate.

However, the long-term reliance on in-fashion models can, and often does, lead to disaster in the long run, and Provost is aware of this. “We cannot only rely on a few icons”.

Renault still hasn’t clarified what will happen when the Clio requires an EV powertrain. The need to offer an ICE variant well into the 2030s will keep the two superminis independent for the time being.

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Jordan Katsianis
News editor

News editor at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

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