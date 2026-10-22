Car deal alert! £11k off a Volvo EX30 will make you feel like a winner
The Volvo EX30 is a great electric car, and it’s even more tempting when it’s had a price drop of over a quarter.
If you’re in the market for a new electric car, there are very few small SUVs as accomplished and stylish as the Volvo EX30. In fact, the EX30 is so good, it was an Auto Express New Car Award winner in 2025. And thanks to this great deal, you too can feel like a winner.
The deal in question is for a brand-new, pre-registered EX30 and it can be all yours for just £28,590 via our Buy A Car service. This represents an £11,270 reduction, or just over a quarter off the recommended retail price.
This deal is for a single-motor, mid-spec car in Plus trim, one fitted with the P5 Long Range 69kWh battery pack. This is our recommended spec for the EX30 as it offers a range of up to 303 miles, can be topped up from 10-80 per cent in less than 30 minutes, and comes with all the kit you could ever really want day-to-day.
On the road, the rear-drive EX30 is more than quick enough: it has 272bhp on tap and can do the 0-62mph sprint in just 5.3 seconds. While the electric motors sure do pack a punch, the EX30 doesn’t feel very sporty on a twisty back road.
Drive sedately, however, and the Volvo can easily soak up the worst of Britain’s pockmarked roads. The ride is helped further by the super-comfortable seats which are both soft and supportive.
The standard amount of kit you get in the EX30 is already pretty impressive. In Plus trim though, you get some added luxuries including an electric tailgate, Harman Kardon Premium sound system, and a cabin air purifier. This is in addition to standard equipment like: adaptive cruise control, heated front seats and steering wheel, as well as an efficiency-boosting heat pump.
Being a small electric SUV, the EX30 is aimed squarely at families, especially those with younger children. Storage up front is pretty good, and taller adults won’t feel crammed in, thanks to a generous amount of head and leg room.
Space in the rear isn’t too bad, although the tallest passengers might end up brushing their head against the headlining. Access into the back is perfectly fine, and it also feels light and airy which is pretty unusual for a compact SUV. The boot is also rated at 318 litres.
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