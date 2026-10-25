Verdict

It’s still early days in my time with the Peugeot E-408 – especially after it spent a week off the road after a puncture – but it’s a case of so far, so good. That may sound as if I’m damning it with faint praise – and yes, there are a few niggles – but there’s plenty to like beyond the stunning looks. I’m very much looking forward to the next few months.

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Mileage: 1,258 miles

1,258 miles Efficiency: 4.0mi/kWh

Petrolheads should look away now, because I’m about to write something possibly quite enraging. But the truth is that I’m delighted to be back in an electric car – especially one as stunning as the Peugeot E-408.

Prior to the French fastback’s arrival, my family ferry was a mild-hybrid Volkswagen Tiguan – and I liked it very much. But as soon as I drove the Peugeot, I remembered how much I appreciate the instant torque and near-silent running that are part and parcel of EV life.

The past month has been the perfect demonstration of why, for me, EV beats ICE. The Peugeot’s arrival coincided with the end of the summer holidays, and I can count the number of long trips we’ve done since on the fingers of one foot. For now, my motoring life consists of frequent short journeys to and from school, sports fixtures, shops and drama rehearsals – and the Peugeot has fitted straight into that routine. Not least because I have off-street parking and my own wallbox, so life with any EV is convenient and cost-effective.