The sat-nav map and directions are clear and simple on both screens, and especially via the head-up display fitted with Excel and GR spec only. Icons of roundabouts with clear arrow directions keep my eyes ahead, but I do find the driver-attention warning infuriating. The beeps and in-car prompts don’t appear to acknowledge the need to look around as well as in front while driving in urban areas. I never usually switch off safety systems – but this one is on borrowed time.

It’s also worth noting that I had to Google ‘how to adjust the RAV4 HUD’. It requires presses on various steering wheel buttons and toggle pad movements. It isn’t very intuitive, but it is easy when you know how.

One gripe that does persist is cable storage. The car comes with two leads and it’s not easy to store them under the boot floor. It’s something that I criticised on the previous model, with the automatic tailgate refusing to close and lock unless the cables are stowed properly and the underfloor lid folded flat. A first-world problem, I know, but I might start throwing the cables into the boot to save time.

After one month, the new RAV4 has already surpassed the previous model – but at a price; our car comes in at a hefty £50,045. I’ll explore what we get for that in the coming reports.

Rating: 4.5 stars Model: Toyota RAV4 Plug-in hybrid Excel On fleet since: September 2026 Price new: £50,045 Powertrain: 2.5-litre 4cyl petrol PHEV Power/torque: 268bhp/272Nm CO2/tax: 39g/km/£640 Options: None Insurance*: Group: 41E Quote: N/A Mileage/economy: 1,710/84.9mpg Any problems? None so far

*Insurance quote from AA (0800 107 0680) for a 42-year-old in Banbury, Oxon, with three points.

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