Long-term test: Toyota RAV4 Plug-in hybrid Excel
First report: Is the world’s best-selling car in 2025 a top choice for our creative director?
Verdict
The boost in battery size and range has let us run our Toyota RAV4 almost entirely in electric mode so far, delivering excellent fuel economy and enjoyable performance. Range-wide screen and tech improvements jump out as major plus points, while the leather seating and head-up display add luxury – at a price.
- Mileage: 1,710 miles
- Efficiency: 84.9mpg
I was lucky enough to run the previous-generation RAV4 for six months from September 2021 to March 2022. It wasn’t an easy time, post-pandemic, but I praised the Mk5’s versatility and EV range for mainly shorter urban trips post-Covid. The few minor niggles I had included the dated infotainment displays and limited storage for the charging cables. Otherwise, it was a big hit.
Our new sixth-generation car has taken the baton and literally accelerated away with it. It still has a 2.5-litre petrol engine, but boasts a plug-in hybrid system with a bigger 22.6kWh battery – up from 18.1kWh – plus more powerful motors. There is a major jump in electric range as a result, to a claimed total of 85 miles – 39 more than in the previous model. To drive, the latest RAV4 feels like a pure electric car rather than a hybrid: it’s quick and fun.
Used - available now
The extra range means my family and I can now get away from our London base into the countryside (almost to the coast) and back in pure EV mode. It’s great for keeping running costs down and mpg figures up. In just a few weeks, we have racked up 786 miles and I still have two-thirds of the same tank of fuel that the car arrived with. It means we have 325 miles of back-up range, if the odometer is to be trusted. That equates to 85mpg with 3.7 miles/kWh efficiency in pure-EV mode.
I’ve charged the car five times, including quick top-ups, but only twice has the battery been depleted. Then, my 7.5kW home charger topped up the RAV4 to full charge in around three hours. The Mk5 car took 2.5 hours to completely recharge around half that range.
At first glance, the interior is a step up in quality. It is also very comfortable – partly due to the leather seats that come with Excel trim. A 12.3-inch driver’s display and 12.9-inch touchscreen are standard across the whole RAV4 range, and the infotainment is light years ahead of the previous generation. The parking camera and display are excellent, with a virtual overhead transparent outline of the Toyota to help in tight spots. This is a big hit with my grandchildren, who have christened our RAV4 ‘the invisible car’.
The sat-nav map and directions are clear and simple on both screens, and especially via the head-up display fitted with Excel and GR spec only. Icons of roundabouts with clear arrow directions keep my eyes ahead, but I do find the driver-attention warning infuriating. The beeps and in-car prompts don’t appear to acknowledge the need to look around as well as in front while driving in urban areas. I never usually switch off safety systems – but this one is on borrowed time.
It’s also worth noting that I had to Google ‘how to adjust the RAV4 HUD’. It requires presses on various steering wheel buttons and toggle pad movements. It isn’t very intuitive, but it is easy when you know how.
One gripe that does persist is cable storage. The car comes with two leads and it’s not easy to store them under the boot floor. It’s something that I criticised on the previous model, with the automatic tailgate refusing to close and lock unless the cables are stowed properly and the underfloor lid folded flat. A first-world problem, I know, but I might start throwing the cables into the boot to save time.
After one month, the new RAV4 has already surpassed the previous model – but at a price; our car comes in at a hefty £50,045. I’ll explore what we get for that in the coming reports.
|Rating:
|4.5 stars
|Model:
|Toyota RAV4 Plug-in hybrid Excel
|On fleet since:
|September 2026
|Price new:
|£50,045
|Powertrain:
|2.5-litre 4cyl petrol PHEV
|Power/torque:
|268bhp/272Nm
|CO2/tax:
|39g/km/£640
|Options:
|None
|Insurance*:
|Group: 41E Quote: N/A
|Mileage/economy:
|1,710/84.9mpg
|Any problems?
|None so far
*Insurance quote from AA (0800 107 0680) for a 42-year-old in Banbury, Oxon, with three points.
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