Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Long-term tests

Long-term test: Toyota RAV4 Plug-in hybrid Excel

First report: Is the world’s best-selling car in 2025 a top choice for our creative director?

By:Darren Wilson
18 Oct 2026
Toyota RAV4 Plug-in hybrid Excel - header7
Pros
  • Excellent EV range and economy
  • Infotainment tech and navigation
  • Unexpected performance
Cons
  • Driver alert warning
  • Time-consuming to stow dual charge cables neatly
  • It’s not cheap
Compare Offers
Find your Toyota RAV4
Compare deals from trusted partners on this car and previous models.
Buy with Auto Express
New car deals
Buy with Auto Express
Compare leasing deals**
From £458 pm
Leasing deals link
Or are you looking to sell your car?
Value my car
Fast, no-nonsense car selling
Value my car

Verdict

The boost in battery size and range has let us run our Toyota RAV4 almost entirely in electric mode so far, delivering excellent fuel economy and enjoyable performance. Range-wide screen and tech improvements jump out as major plus points, while the leather seating and head-up display add luxury – at a price.

Advertisement - Article continues below
  • Mileage: 1,710 miles
  • Efficiency: 84.9mpg

I was lucky enough to run the previous-generation RAV4 for six months from September 2021 to March 2022. It wasn’t an easy time, post-pandemic, but I praised the Mk5’s versatility and EV range for mainly shorter urban trips post-Covid. The few minor niggles I had included the dated infotainment displays and limited storage for the charging cables. Otherwise, it was a big hit.

Toyota RAV4 Plug-in hybrid Excel - driving7

Our new sixth-generation car has taken the baton and literally accelerated away with it. It still has a 2.5-litre petrol engine, but boasts a plug-in hybrid system with a bigger 22.6kWh battery – up from 18.1kWh – plus more powerful motors. There is a major jump in electric range as a result, to a claimed total of 85 miles – 39 more than in the previous model. To drive, the latest RAV4 feels like a pure electric car rather than a hybrid: it’s quick and fun.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Used - available now

Rav4

2024 Toyota

Rav4

13,378 milesAutomaticPetrol2.5L

Cash £26,399
View Rav4
Rav4

2024 Toyota

Rav4

31,066 milesAutomaticPetrol2.5L

Cash £23,813
View Rav4
Rav4

2024 Toyota

Rav4

23,552 milesAutomaticPetrol2.5L

Cash £24,628
View Rav4
Rav4

2024 Toyota

Rav4

37,761 milesAutomaticPetrol2.5L

Cash £22,806
View Rav4

The extra range means my family and I can now get away from our London base into the countryside (almost to the coast) and back in pure EV mode. It’s great for keeping running costs down and mpg figures up. In just a few weeks, we have racked up 786 miles and I still have two-thirds of the same tank of fuel that the car arrived with. It means we have 325 miles of back-up range, if the odometer is to be trusted. That equates to 85mpg with 3.7 miles/kWh efficiency in pure-EV mode.

Advertisement - Article continues below

I’ve charged the car five times, including quick top-ups, but only twice has the battery been depleted. Then, my 7.5kW home charger topped up the RAV4 to full charge in around three hours. The Mk5 car took 2.5 hours to completely recharge around half that range.

At first glance, the interior is a step up in quality. It is also very comfortable – partly due to the leather seats that come with Excel trim. A 12.3-inch driver’s display and 12.9-inch touchscreen are standard across the whole RAV4 range, and the infotainment is light years ahead of the previous generation. The parking camera and display are excellent, with a virtual overhead transparent outline of the Toyota to help in tight spots. This is a big hit with my grandchildren, who have christened our RAV4 ‘the invisible car’.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The sat-nav map and directions are clear and simple on both screens, and especially via the head-up display fitted with Excel and GR spec only. Icons of roundabouts with clear arrow directions keep my eyes ahead, but I do find the driver-attention warning infuriating. The beeps and in-car prompts don’t appear to acknowledge the need to look around as well as in front while driving in urban areas. I never usually switch off safety systems – but this one is on borrowed time.

Toyota RAV4 Plug-in hybrid Excel - side7

It’s also worth noting that I had to Google ‘how to adjust the RAV4 HUD’. It requires presses on various steering wheel buttons and toggle pad movements. It isn’t very intuitive, but it is easy when you know how.

One gripe that does persist is cable storage. The car comes with two leads and it’s not easy to store them under the boot floor. It’s something that I criticised on the previous model, with the automatic tailgate refusing to close and lock unless the cables are stowed properly and the underfloor lid folded flat. A first-world problem, I know, but I might start throwing the cables into the boot to save time.

After one month, the new RAV4 has already surpassed the previous model – but at a price; our car comes in at a hefty £50,045. I’ll explore what we get for that in the coming reports.

Rating:4.5 stars
Model:Toyota RAV4 Plug-in hybrid Excel
On fleet since:September 2026
Price new:£50,045
Powertrain:2.5-litre 4cyl petrol PHEV
Power/torque:268bhp/272Nm
CO2/tax:39g/km/£640
Options:None
Insurance*:Group: 41E Quote: N/A
Mileage/economy:1,710/84.9mpg
Any problems?None so far

*Insurance quote from AA (0800 107 0680) for a 42-year-old in Banbury, Oxon, with three points.

Get even more from Auto Express, follow our channels...
Google
Reddit 
Whatsapp

Skip advert
Advertisement

More reviews

Car group tests
Hyundai Tucson vs Toyota RAV4 vs Mitsubishi Outlander: Family PHEV elite fight it out
Toyota RAV4 vs Cupra Terramar: sporty meets sensible in big-time SUV clash
New vs used hybrid SUVs: Dacia Duster or Toyota RAV4?
In-depth reviews
Toyota RAV4 review
Toyota RAV4 (2019-2025) review
Road tests
New Toyota RAV4 GR Sport 2026 review: playful SUV has plenty to like
Used car tests
Used Toyota RAV4 (Mk4, 2013-2018) review and buyer's guide
Used Toyota RAV4 (Mk5, 2019-2025): a slick, reliable and cheap to run SUV
Darren Wilson
Creative director

​​Darren looks after Auto Express magazine, planning new content, overseeing the design, layout and photography, and managing the production team. He has been working on Auto Express for more than 30 years under the ownership of United News and Media, Dennis Publishing, Autovia and Carwow.

New & used car deals

Toyota Rav4

Toyota Rav4

RRP £44,195Used from £15,995
New Toyota Rav4Used Toyota Rav4
Honda Cr-V

Honda Cr-V

RRP £47,795Avg. savings £7,102 off RRP*Used from £28,595
New Honda Cr-VUsed Honda Cr-V
Lexus NX

Lexus NX

RRP £44,685Avg. savings £3,578 off RRP*Used from £25,995
New Lexus NXUsed Lexus NX
Toyota Bz4x

Toyota Bz4x

RRP £21,190Used from £21,099
New Toyota Bz4xUsed Toyota Bz4x
* Average savings are calculated daily based on the best dealer prices on Auto Express vs manufacturer RRP
Skip advert
Advertisement

Have you considered?

Polestar 4 Coupe review
Polestar 4 - main image

Polestar 4 Coupe review

In-depth reviews
8 Oct 2026
New BMW iX3 40 M Sport 2026 review: entry-level SUV isn't a compromise
New BMW iX3 40 M Sport - front tracking

New BMW iX3 40 M Sport 2026 review: entry-level SUV isn't a compromise

Road tests
24 Sep 2026
Citroen C3 Aircross review
Citroen C3 Aircross being driven in the UK - front tracking

Citroen C3 Aircross review

In-depth reviews
23 Sep 2026

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: Hyundai Ioniq 3 at £206 per month will get the neighbours talking
Hyundai Ioniq 3 - front action

Car Deal of the Day: Hyundai Ioniq 3 at £206 per month will get the neighbours talking

The Ioniq 3 is one of a new crop of affordable EVs. It’s our Deal of the Day for 15 October.
News
15 Oct 2026
New Land Rover Defender Sport spotted tearing it up on the Nürburgring
New Land Rover Defender Sport - Nürburgring front 3/4

New Land Rover Defender Sport spotted tearing it up on the Nürburgring

The new baby 4x4 is now likely to be revealed in 2027, and our exclusive image previews how it could look
News
15 Oct 2026
Volkswagen’s culling of 75 models by 2035 was inevitable, says CEO
Volkswagen Polo - front cornering

Volkswagen’s culling of 75 models by 2035 was inevitable, says CEO

Brand boss Thomas Schäfer says halving the number of models made by the VW Group is part of a “natural transition”
News
14 Oct 2026
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content