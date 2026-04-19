Verdict

As confirmed after it was corroborated with a colleague, the Skoda Fabia 130 isn’t greater than the sum of its parts, although many are very good. It’s costly, the drive won’t set your pulse racing and it’s dated in some areas. But it’s easy to live with, surprisingly frugal and a tempting used buy: cars with less than 3,000 miles cost from under £22,000 on our Buy A Car service.

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Mileage: 7,184

7,184 Efficiency: 49.7mpg

I had already spoken with colleagues at our sister title evo about the Skoda Fabia 130’s positives and negatives following their initial first drive, agreeing that the price is too high for the performance on offer, although it’s noticeably more fun than a standard Fabia. Our other sister outlet, Carwow, has also been running a Fabia 130 on their fleet for several months, so I couldn’t miss out on another opportunity to compare notes and see how similar our experiences were.

When I met Carwow news editor Jamie, the first thing I noticed is that his Fabia 130 is in the same specification as the car Auto Express has been running. That says a lot about the level of customisation – or the lack of it – available to buyers.