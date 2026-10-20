Inside, the Omoda X takes less inspiration from off-roaders and more from supercars; the car’s ambient lighting-lined ‘starship’ cabin is reminiscent of the dual-cockpit layout of a Lamborghini. Front and centre is a 13.2-inch portrait touchscreen that’s paired with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster – both featuring cyberpunk-esque graphics and an AI assistant. On the centre console there’s a row of metal-effect toggle switches, dials and knobs, plus a bright red start/stop switch that, thanks to some carbon fibre-effect trim, feels as if it’s been pulled straight from an Italian supercar. Also Lambo-like are the Omoda’s body-hugging heated and ventilated seats which feature two-tone blue and white leather upholstery, with a suede chevron pattern in the centre.

Don’t expect V12 power, though; exactly what powertrain options will be offered are yet to be confirmed. However, we expect the Omoda X will pick from the same suite of full-hybrid, PHEV and full-electric powertrains as other models from the Chery group, including its slightly more sensible sister car, the Chery Tiggo X7. A customisable ‘X Mode’ driving mode can change things like the responsiveness of the powertrain and the internal ambient lighting to match your tastes.

A hump on the roofline points to the X having advanced self-driving capabilities, with Omoda stating that over 20 driver assistance functions will be available. Among the tech is a thermal imaging camera that can identify hazards at night up to 90 metres away. An Open Mic karaoke mode, meanwhile, is more focused on fun than safety and sees virtual monsters on screen react to how well (or otherwise) you’re singing.

The Omoda X will sit as the penultimate model in the brand’s line-up, below upcoming flagship and above entry-level offerings referred to in the company’s plans as ‘G’ and ‘Z’ respectively. All three cars are said to arrive over the next three years, although which will come to the UK remains unknown for the time being. Arriving before them all, however, will be the Omoda 4 full-hybrid, a Nissan Juke rival, which is due to arrive in showrooms in the first half of next year.

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