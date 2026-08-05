Omoda-Jaecoo topples Ford: stratospheric rise of Chinese car brands revealed

The popularity of Chinese cars in the UK is exploding at a rate almost unseen before in the industry. Sales of brands from China are now expanding more than 10 times faster than those from the rest of the world, with new entrants like Omoda-Jaecoo potentially on track to outsell industry titans like Ford in the UK.

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This year saw the best July performance in overall new-car sales since before the pandemic, with 156,571 registrations representing a near-12 per cent increase over the same period in 2025. Yet while manufacturers from Europe, Japan, Korea and America experienced an 11 per cent rise in sales on average, their Chinese competitors enjoyed a stratospheric 180 per cent jump. Broadening the focus to look at 2026 as a whole, Chinese brands have seen a 145 per cent rise in sales, and now account for almost 17 per cent of all cars sold.

Much of this can be attributed to a rapid expansion of individual brands’ line-ups; Jaecoo, for example, only entered the UK market in January 2025 and now boasts a line-up of four models. However, much of the brand’s success can be attributed to the huge popularity of the Jaecoo 7, which is the third-best selling car so far this year. The smaller Jaecoo 5 was also in the list of the top-10 best sellers for July.

China vs biggest rivals July registration July market share July Year on Year % change Year to Date reg YTD MS YTD YoY % change Jaecoo 5,502 3.51 187.31 39,569 3.06 283.64 Omoda 3,403 2.17 81.59 22,164 1.71 151.44 Chery 3,212 2.05 N/A 21,191 1.64 N/A Ford 7,699 4.92 -15.45 65,898 5.09 -5.19 Hyundai 5,791 3.7 -19.75 51,179 3.95 -8.6 Nissan 5,630 3.6 -7.98 46,583 3.6 -15.71 BYD 6,603 4.22 107.38 44,398 3.43 96.68 Renault 5,052 3.23 51.35 41,300 3.19 12.92 Kia 9,086 5.8 0.64 71,931 5.56 1.26 Tesla 512 0.33 0.7 28,189 2.18 18.9 MG 7,203 4.6 27.78 55,944 4.32 15.94 Leapmotor 1,605 1.03 547.18 8,375 0.65 960.13 Dacia 1,687 1.08 -9.64 16,909 1.31 -6.02 Citroen 1,794 1.15 56.96 18,324 1.42 74.08 Skoda 6,902 4.41 1.92 53,410 4.13 5.53

Nevertheless, this hasn’t stopped Chinese brands from challenging the established competition; combined, Jaecoo and its sister brand, Omoda, outsold the likes of Hyundai, Nissan and even Ford in July. Add Omoda-Jaecoo’s parent brand, Chery, into the mix and the combined trio would in effect be the second-best selling brand in the UK, just behind Volkswagen.