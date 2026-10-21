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Tough new Chery Tiggo X7: specs, prices and latest details

The aggressive new member of the Tiggo family has broken cover, but technical details and UK launch plans remain unconfirmed

By:Richard Ingram, Matt Robinson
27 Oct 2026
New Chery Tiggo X7 - front angled 11

If you like the value-focused nature of the Chery Tiggo 7 but want a tougher, more adventurous look, the Tiggo X7 is here to tempt you.

The first in a new line of ‘Tiggo X’-branded soft roaders, the Tiggo X7 is much boxier than its sibling. Dominating the car’s front is a unique grille with a body-coloured panel, plus a pair of rather angry-looking headlights and recovery hook-inspired trim pieces. Plastic body cladding surrounds the bumpers and wheelarches, while the X7 swaps the standard Tiggo 7’s rear light bar for more traditional C-shaped LED tail-lamps.

Inside, the X7 gets the same landscape touchscreen and digital instruments as the facelifted Tiggo 7. The electric seat controls are on the doors, as well as a rectangular ambient lighting element. Just like the Tiggo 7, the X7 only offers seating for five people, slotting below the seven-seat Tiggo 8 in the line-up.

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The Tiggo X7 will be much more capable than a Tiggo 7; Chery says its so-called “family comfort exploration SUV” will have six off-road-specific drive modes: Snow, Mud, Sand, Rocks and Water Wading. The Tiggo X7 also gets a raised ride height, plus chunky off-road tyres. A maximum towing capacity of 1,500kg is 200kg less than the Tiggo X7’s sister car, the new Omoda X, which is claimed to boast a maximum wading depth of 700mm.

Chery Tiggo X7 engines

What will power the Tiggo X7 hasn’t been revealed, however, it’s safe to assume it’ll get the same petrol and plug-in hybrid powertrains as the standard Tiggo 7. In the current Tiggo 7, that’s a 145bhp, 1.6-litre petrol engine, and in a common setup in cars across Chery’s brands, a 1.5-litre plug-in hybrid setup with an 18.4kWh battery pack. 

Is the Chery Tiggo X7 coming to the UK?

New Chery Tiggo X7 - side11

Pricing for the Chery Tiggo X7 has yet to be finalised, nor has it been confirmed when it might come to the UK. You can, however, expect it to cost slightly more than the new Tiggo 7 which we predict will see a slight price bump over the current car’s £24,995 starting price.

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Richard Ingram deputy editor Auto Express
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

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