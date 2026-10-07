Jaecoo’s parent brand, Chery, has just launched its own Approved Used car scheme in the UK. In a bid to inject confidence into the market for used Chinese cars, the Chery Approved Used programme will include benefits found in similar schemes from other manufacturers such as thorough inspections and manufacturer-backed warranties.

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At the scheme’s launch, there are already 110 cars across Chery’s 100 UK showrooms that are eligible for the Approved Used programme. For a vehicle to qualify, the brand says it “must have a full Chery service history, meet stringent criteria on age, mileage, and condition, and then pass a comprehensive inspection before undergoing a thorough preparation process.”

An Approved Used Chery will come with at least two years of warranty cover. However, Chery cars get a seven-year warranty from new, and this will carry over to the next owner should its duration exceed the standard used-car warranty. Hybrid models will also come with a battery health certificate, guaranteeing a minimum state of Health of 90 per cent. A £350 excess cover for insurance aims to sweeten the deal further.

Managing director of Chery UK, Farrell Hsu, said the scheme was “the natural next step” for the brand. “The very high standards we set offer customers the confidence and reassurance they need, and provide our retailers with a strong platform for building long-term customer satisfaction and loyalty,” he said.