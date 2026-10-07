New Chery Approved Used scheme aims to boost confidence and attack second-hand car market
Eligible cars will get a two-year warranty, plus a handful of other benefits
Jaecoo’s parent brand, Chery, has just launched its own Approved Used car scheme in the UK. In a bid to inject confidence into the market for used Chinese cars, the Chery Approved Used programme will include benefits found in similar schemes from other manufacturers such as thorough inspections and manufacturer-backed warranties.
At the scheme’s launch, there are already 110 cars across Chery’s 100 UK showrooms that are eligible for the Approved Used programme. For a vehicle to qualify, the brand says it “must have a full Chery service history, meet stringent criteria on age, mileage, and condition, and then pass a comprehensive inspection before undergoing a thorough preparation process.”
An Approved Used Chery will come with at least two years of warranty cover. However, Chery cars get a seven-year warranty from new, and this will carry over to the next owner should its duration exceed the standard used-car warranty. Hybrid models will also come with a battery health certificate, guaranteeing a minimum state of Health of 90 per cent. A £350 excess cover for insurance aims to sweeten the deal further.
Managing director of Chery UK, Farrell Hsu, said the scheme was “the natural next step” for the brand. “The very high standards we set offer customers the confidence and reassurance they need, and provide our retailers with a strong platform for building long-term customer satisfaction and loyalty,” he said.
Chery only arrived in the UK in the summer of last year with the Tiggo 7 SUV. It’s since expanded its line-up to include the likes of the Ford Puma-rivalling Tiggo 4, as well as the larger Tiggo 8 and Tiggo 9. Having achieved a market share of almost two per cent so far this year, Chery is already shifting more cars than the likes of Dacia, Fiat, Citroen and Cupra. As of the time of writing, over 39,000 Chery models have been sold in the UK.
Yet sister brand Jaecoo has really been stealing the spotlight; the Jaecoo 7 (also known as the ‘Temu Range Rover’) was the UK’s best-selling car in September, with the marque’s 3.4 per cent market share in touching distance of Nissan and fellow Chinese brand BYD.
The launch of Chery’s approved used scheme follows Jaecoo’s, which arrived in January this year. This provides eligible Jaecoo and Omoda models with an identical two-year warranty to their Chery siblings, and a battery health certificate for hybrids and electric cars, as well as two years of free servicing and 12 months roadside assistance.
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