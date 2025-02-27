Kia has confirmed plans to complete development of its first “software-defined vehicle” by the end of 2027 – suggesting the all-new, sub-£17,000 Kia EV1 will be ready sooner than initially anticipated, ahead of its Hyundai Ioniq 1 sister car.

In a release issued to celebrate 40 years of Kia electric cars, the brand said it has “no intention of resting on its laurels”, with plans to “complete development of an all-new B-segment EV hatchback by the end of 2027”. While not explicitly stating the car’s name, it’s understood Kia is referring to the much-mooted EV1 – a city-car-cum-supermini designed to sit beneath the EV2 crossover.

Previously, Kia's executive vice president and head of its global operations division, Ted Lee, told Auto Express that Kia and Hyundai are working together on a bespoke EV architecture that will underpin the two firms’ new entry-level electric cars coming soon.

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It makes sense that these brands would work together on this project, and not just because they are both part of the Hyundai Motor Group. Developing a brand-new platform is not cheap, so being able to spread the cost of that and sharing various parts between their cars will help make them as affordable as possible.