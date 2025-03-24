This is the all-new, pint-sized Smart #2: the antithesis of the big, bloated SUVs constantly clogging up city streets these days. It will cost less than £20,000 and, at just 2.74 metres long, is set to be the smallest car in Europe when it arrives next year.

The tiny two-seater EV is the successor to the innovative, ultra-compact Smart ForTwo, originally known as the City Coupe, marking the quirky brand’s return to the city-car space after its reinvigoration by new owners Geely and launching three SUVs back-to-back.

Created in just two years, the #2 is underpinned by an all-new, purpose-built architecture engineered by Smart that gives it a 180-mile range – more than twice the range of the old electric ForTwo EQ – and “unmatched urban agility”, the brand boldly claims. The proof is a turning circle of only 6.95 metres, which is a lot tighter than the latest Fiat 500 or MINI Cooper’s, and a typical London street curb-to-curb.

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Before anyone brings it up, there are even tinier four-wheeled runabouts, such as the Fiat Topolino, Citroen Ami and Microlino. However, these are classified ‘quadricycles’, with none of them able to reach 60mph or go nearly as far as the Smart, which is a proper car, like its rivals the Renault Twingo, Honda Super-N and new Dacia Spring.