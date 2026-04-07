Microlino review: super-cute EV bubble car turns heads and raises laughs
The Microlino grabs more attention like very few cars on the road, but its short range, limited practicality and high price with deter most
Verdict
The Microlino is expensive, uncomfortable and only really practical for short trips around town. Yet for the right person, this needn’t matter; the dinky EV is bursting with charm that makes (almost) every journey a joy. With broad scope for customisation, the Microlino is set to be a hit with the wealthy, although most buyers after a small, affordable and head-turning EV will be better off with a Renault 5 or Fiat Grande Panda.
Almost 14,000 litres of petrol, 130 Ninja air fryers or a Renault 5 Urban Range – it’s easy to get caught up in what you could buy for the same price as a Microlino, which goes a long way to showcase how the majority of us aren’t the dinky electric car’s main target audience of eco-conscious business execs or San Tropez millionaires.
For those unaware, the Microlino is an electric quadricycle, in much the same vein as the Citroen Ami and the now-discontinued Renault Twizy. Two versions are offered: the entry-level Microlino Lite and the full-fat Microlino Long Range.
The former is designed to comply with light quadricycle laws and starts from around £17,000. It features a 5.5kWh battery providing a 59-mile range, plus an 8bhp electric motor that brings a top speed of 28mph. An optional 10.5kWh battery (£1,800) boosts range to 124 miles and requires an AM (moped) licence to drive, so it can theoretically be commandeered by well-off 16-year-olds.
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The model we have here is that full-fat Microlino Long Range which boasts more equipment, requires a full B1 (car) licence to drive and starts from an eye-watering £21,500. It’s powered by an even larger 15kWh battery and a beefier 17bhp electric motor, boosting range and top speed to 142 miles and 56mph respectively.
Unlike the Twizy and its ill-fated successor, the Mobilize Duo, which both adopted futuristic designs, the Microlino draws heavily on the BMW Isetta bubble car of the sixties. This retro throwback is perhaps the Microlino’s greatest selling point, modernised with full-width light bars, headlamps integrated into the side mirrors and a diminutive silhouette that’s dwarfed by contemporary city cars.
Like bubble cars of years gone by, the Microlino has a single front-opening door, although in this instance it features soft-close technology. Opening it up really adds to the sense of theatre, although locating the button to do so is a task thanks to the fact it’s concealed below the passenger-side mirror. At the rear there’s a hatchback opening which reveals a 230-litre boot that houses the Microlino’s charging cables; a full charge takes around five-and-a-half hours when using a traditional three-point household socket.
Awkwardly step inside and things start to go downhill. Admittedly, rival quadricycles are far from luxurious, but we expected more from a car of the Microlino’s lofty price tag. The interior trim is reminiscent of the same fabric-wrapped cardboard-esque material as used on boot parcel shelves, while the plastic surrounding it appears to be the cheapest and scratchiest the Swiss brand could find.
Nevertheless, certain elements do make the Microlino feel like a more premium offering compared to its closest rivals. The upgraded leather seats (£590) in our car felt plush, while the instrument cluster is a full-colour, digital affair. This is paired with a small touchscreen display mounted on the door and dashboard, which looks and operates very much like a seventh-generation iPod Nano – here, the driver can adjust things such as the heater and air conditioning.
This screen does not contain the radio, however. In the Microlino, this role is delegated to your mobile phone; there's a built-in cradle on the dashboard to hold your device, while a Bluetooth speaker that slots neatly into the cupholders plays whatever tune or podcast you choose.
Setting off in the Microlino can be a bit finicky as you really have to step on the brake pedal in order for the gear selector to register your selection. It’s tight with a passenger sitting next to you and you have to unnaturally reach out your arms like a zombie in order to reach the wheel. There isn’t any power steering, either, meaning manoeuvring around the tight town or city streets for which the Microlino is designed will feel rather laborious.
At lower speeds, the Microlino is nippy – the brand says it’ll do 0-31mph in five seconds, with ‘Sport’ mode upping the eagerness of the accelerator pedal. Things do ease off at this point, though, with the Microlino struggling to maintain speed up steep hills. It’s pretty noisy on the move – akin to having a Boeing 747 tailgating you at all times.
Such a lack of refinement continues elsewhere as any dip, pothole or speed bump sends a huge shudder through the car’s frame. The aforementioned steering lacks any precision, too, with it difficult to gauge what direction the front wheels are facing – something that’s a bit disconcerting when travelling at any speed.
Yet none of that will matter: most people will be choosing the dinky quadricycle for its head-turning looks, and here the Microlino excels, generating smiles and waves from those passing in the street. The same is true of a Renault 5 or Citroen Ami, of course – both of which either cost less or offer greater usability. For many buyers, that will rule the Microlino out from the off.
|Model:
|Microlino Long Range
|Price:
|from £21,490
|Powertrain:
|15kWh battery, 1x e-motor
|Power/torque:
|17bhp/17.9Nm
|Transmission:
|Single-speed automatic, rear-wheel-drive
|0-62mph/top speed:
|N/A/56mph
|Range:
|142 miles
|Max. charging:
|2.2kW (10-80% in 5.5 hours)
|Size (L/W/H):
|2,519/1,472/1,501mm
|On sale:
|Now
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