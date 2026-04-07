Verdict

The Microlino is expensive, uncomfortable and only really practical for short trips around town. Yet for the right person, this needn’t matter; the dinky EV is bursting with charm that makes (almost) every journey a joy. With broad scope for customisation, the Microlino is set to be a hit with the wealthy, although most buyers after a small, affordable and head-turning EV will be better off with a Renault 5 or Fiat Grande Panda.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Almost 14,000 litres of petrol, 130 Ninja air fryers or a Renault 5 Urban Range – it’s easy to get caught up in what you could buy for the same price as a Microlino, which goes a long way to showcase how the majority of us aren’t the dinky electric car’s main target audience of eco-conscious business execs or San Tropez millionaires.

For those unaware, the Microlino is an electric quadricycle, in much the same vein as the Citroen Ami and the now-discontinued Renault Twizy. Two versions are offered: the entry-level Microlino Lite and the full-fat Microlino Long Range.

The former is designed to comply with light quadricycle laws and starts from around £17,000. It features a 5.5kWh battery providing a 59-mile range, plus an 8bhp electric motor that brings a top speed of 28mph. An optional 10.5kWh battery (£1,800) boosts range to 124 miles and requires an AM (moped) licence to drive, so it can theoretically be commandeered by well-off 16-year-olds.