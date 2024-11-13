New Mobilize Duo 2024 review: is Renault Twizy 2.0 a triumph?

Verdict

The Mobilize Duo is undoubtedly the most complete quadricycle on sale right now. Comparatively well equipped, comfortable and with an impressive range, the Duo manages to justify its price premium over rivals. The only issue for private buyers? Renault Group’s own Dacia Spring shouldn’t cost you all that much more – especially on finance deals – and that’s a proper car with an even longer range and much greater practicality and usability.

Twelve years ago, Renault introduced the Twizy quadricycle to a world that was only just warming itself to the idea of electric cars, let alone spending over the odds for a wacky-looking quadricycle that cost almost as much as a small petrol car.

A lot has changed since then, and Renault thinks it might be worth a second shot at building a small, electric runabout – especially given the recent success of the Citroen Ami in central Europe, showing that there may now be a market for this type of vehicle.

So here it is: the Mobilize Duo – the first UK model from the French giant’s new ‘mobility-oriented’ brand. Yet despite a gap of more than a decade between the Twizy and the Duo, the two cars look remarkably similar. The Twizy’s eggtimer shape has barely evolved for the Duo, with the new car foregoing paint for bare plastic panels that are cheap to make and replace.