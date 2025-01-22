New Citroen 2CV: retro-futuristic concept previews £13k EV

A new Citroen 2CV is on the way, and this is what it’ll look like when it arrives in showrooms by the end of 2028. It’ll be built according to the EU’s incoming E-car regulations – a simpler and by extension cheaper new type of car that’s being negotiated between the EU and European car manufacturers.

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Under these new rules, Citroen says the new 2CV will cost from as little as 15,000 Euros (£12,700), totally changing the game in terms of affordability for new car buyers across Europe and the UK.

So rather than being another gratuitous retro reboot, Citroen’s new ‘Deux Chevaux’ aims to once again be an affordable car designed for Europe’s masses. There’s even an egg crate in the door card.

What is the new 2CV? A car or a concept?

At 3.76m long, the 2CV Concept is actually a smaller car than the original, and will sit where a traditional A-segment city car might otherwise exist. This will put it somewhere between Citroen’s Ami – which is technically a ‘quadricycle’ – and a traditional car such as the e-C3.

In the flesh, the 2CV certainly feels closer to a normal car in terms of its stance and proportions – it’s shorter than the new Renault Twingo. Given that it has such a close connection to a post-WW2 package that is so far removed from a modern car, Citroen is aware of the challenges of trying to reimagine it for the 21st century.