It’s no exaggeration to suggest that Auto Express has a huge influence on the day-to-day automotive news agenda. Our unrivalled access to company execs, new cars and cutting-edge tech puts us in a unique position to deliver exclusive scoops, interviews and road tests you won’t read anywhere else.

Yet in weeks like this, our website is naturally following a bit of a theme. We’ve got three new Volkswagens anchoring the news section – including the bonkers, ID. Polo GTI Clubsport Concept and two feisty, go-faster SUVs – while in the drives section you’ll find what many might argue to be the most significant VW for a generation.

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I won’t spoil the verdict, but suffice it to say, the Polo-based ID. Cross builds on everything we love about its supermini sibling, but in a more practical, more desirable SUV body. If our first drive is anything to go by, you’re going to be seeing plenty of these models on UK roads.

VW also makes an appearance in our latest apt and timely twin test. When discussing the idea of pitching an EV hot hatch newcomer against a petrol-engined, performance-car king, there was only one model in the running: the Volkswagen Golf.