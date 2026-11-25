Volkswagen’s new models are heavily influenced by its past, and I love it
Deputy editor Richard Ingram explains why VW appears to be back on form at long last
It’s no exaggeration to suggest that Auto Express has a huge influence on the day-to-day automotive news agenda. Our unrivalled access to company execs, new cars and cutting-edge tech puts us in a unique position to deliver exclusive scoops, interviews and road tests you won’t read anywhere else.
Yet in weeks like this, our website is naturally following a bit of a theme. We’ve got three new Volkswagens anchoring the news section – including the bonkers, ID. Polo GTI Clubsport Concept and two feisty, go-faster SUVs – while in the drives section you’ll find what many might argue to be the most significant VW for a generation.
I won’t spoil the verdict, but suffice it to say, the Polo-based ID. Cross builds on everything we love about its supermini sibling, but in a more practical, more desirable SUV body. If our first drive is anything to go by, you’re going to be seeing plenty of these models on UK roads.
VW also makes an appearance in our latest apt and timely twin test. When discussing the idea of pitching an EV hot hatch newcomer against a petrol-engined, performance-car king, there was only one model in the running: the Volkswagen Golf.
The Golf GTI, and the all-wheel-drive Golf R variants, have set the usability benchmark in this segment for decades – so sticking one alongside the talented, all-electric Kia EV4 GT wasn’t simply the easy option, it was the right one. Volkswagen has had its ups and downs over the past decade or so – cough, cough, Dieselgate – but our magazine, website and digital content across Apple News and the Auto Express app are proof that the company’s historical ‘Das Auto’ (aka ‘The Car’) tagline is alive and well. In fact, it’s thriving.
But VW’s resurgence isn’t just about shiny new metal. It reflects a broader industry shift whereby legacy brands are finally proving they can mix a century of history and heritage with bleeding-edge combustion and electric tech to create the kind of cars you want to buy and own – almost without compromise.
Whether you’re after a £50k hot hatchback with a characterful petrol engine under the bonnet, or need a mainstream electric car to get you from A to B in serene silence, our mission is unaltered: to help you make sense of this rapidly changing market, come what may.
Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value VWs in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car…