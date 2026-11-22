The Volkswagen Golf, Rubik’s Cube, New York’s Blondie and Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather Part II may seem like they have nothing in common. In fact, the opposite is true.

They were either launched, invented, formed or screened for the first time in the same momentous year: 1974. All rapidly earned and deserved ‘global gold standard’ status in their respective fields – the automotive, games, music and movie industries.

As of today and for not much cash (if seeking an old Golf or Cube) or zero money (in the case of Blondie on YouTube or Godfather II on Channel 4), you can still drive, play with, listen to or watch these historically significant, cream of the crop, product offerings.

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But should brilliant, best-of-the-best gems born in ’74 continue to be reborn several times over in the subsequent 50-plus years? The first and second Godfather films in the early seventies were such iconic cinematic masterpieces that they could never be bettered, so that’s why the plug was pulled on the series after the underwhelming Godfather Part III.

With the Golf, things are very different. The game-changing, radical but raw Mk1 started at £1,294 when in UK showrooms in 1974. It’s been reborn and improved upon as a mid-sized (currently 4.2 metres-plus) hatchback so often since, that we’re now on the Mk8, priced from £29,430. Should there be another one within the next couple of years or so, as VW’s top brass have hinted? I don’t think so.