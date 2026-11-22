It’s time for the VW Golf to die! The Polo already does its job and more
Mike Rutherford has been a big fan of the Volkswagen Golf in the past, but he questions the need for an all-new generation
The Volkswagen Golf, Rubik’s Cube, New York’s Blondie and Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather Part II may seem like they have nothing in common. In fact, the opposite is true.
They were either launched, invented, formed or screened for the first time in the same momentous year: 1974. All rapidly earned and deserved ‘global gold standard’ status in their respective fields – the automotive, games, music and movie industries.
As of today and for not much cash (if seeking an old Golf or Cube) or zero money (in the case of Blondie on YouTube or Godfather II on Channel 4), you can still drive, play with, listen to or watch these historically significant, cream of the crop, product offerings.
But should brilliant, best-of-the-best gems born in ’74 continue to be reborn several times over in the subsequent 50-plus years? The first and second Godfather films in the early seventies were such iconic cinematic masterpieces that they could never be bettered, so that’s why the plug was pulled on the series after the underwhelming Godfather Part III.
With the Golf, things are very different. The game-changing, radical but raw Mk1 started at £1,294 when in UK showrooms in 1974. It’s been reborn and improved upon as a mid-sized (currently 4.2 metres-plus) hatchback so often since, that we’re now on the Mk8, priced from £29,430. Should there be another one within the next couple of years or so, as VW’s top brass have hinted? I don’t think so.
For starters, Wolfsburg has lately lumbered itself with money, manpower and other major problems, including a needlessly bloated model range that rapidly needs fixing. Also, on a more positive note, this autumn it has launched a brilliant, state-of-the-art, pure-electric, just about mid-sized (4.0m-plus) five-seat hatchback. It’s badged and being formally sold from £23,945 as the ID. Polo.
As far as I’m concerned it is, in effect, the next Golf – complete with subtle exterior design, classy interior, impressive electric motor, great overall driving experience, surprisingly good people/load-lugging capabilities and much more. And it’s already won the ‘Best Car Under 25k Euros’ prize at Germany’s Golden Steering Wheel awards.
As a serial buyer of Mk1 and other Golfs as my main car in the eighties and nineties, then Polos as second cars in the noughties and 2010s, I’ve often thought that our increasingly slow and congested road conditions mean the cheaper, slightly smaller Polo makes more sense than the modern-day Golf.
With all this in mind, VW has, accidentally or otherwise, already blessed itself with and started selling its ‘new Golf’ – which just happens to be called the ID. Polo. It’s all the car you’ll ever need. Just like old Golfs used to be.
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