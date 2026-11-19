Audi Q9 review
The Audi Q9 literally offers more car than the Q7 while still offering a similarly composed driving experience
Our opinion on the Audi Q9
It’s easy to think of the Audi Q9 as a cynical attempt to curry favour with affluent Americans, but it’s a remarkably well rounded luxury SUV, and certainly a much more versatile pinnacle to the Audi range than the old A8 limo.
However, as odd as it may sound, the Q9 isn’t quite big enough, because there still isn’t enough legroom for adults to sit comfortably in the third row on long journeys. Plus you could add many of this car’s standard luxury gadgets to the already excellent Q7 and you’d still be quids in. The Q9’s smaller sibling will be easier to park, too.
About the Audi Q9
If you thought Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey film was a colossal and ambitious epic of unprecedented scale, behold the Audi Q9 – a titan of an SUV designed to beat the long-wheelbase Range Rover at its own game and conquer the American market, where bigger is always better.
The super-sized luxury SUV is hoping to do well in the Middle East and China as well. And although it’s the size of a small hamlet, the Q9 is also on sale in the UK, where it serves as a more practical successor to the now-departed, slow-selling Audi A8.
Other than the aforementioned British icon, the Audi Q9 is going into battle against the BMW X7 – the next generation of which is already in the works – and the recently refreshed Mercedes GLS, plus the Cadillac Escalade and Lincoln Navigator over in the States.
Performance & driving experience
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Pros
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In time, the Audi Q9 will be available with a range of mild-hybrid diesel and petrol engines, plus a plug-in hybrid powertrain, with the brand’s trademark quattro all-wheel drive featuring on all of them.
This will give the Audi the edge over certain rivals, particularly the GLS and X7, which are currently only offered with petrol or diesel power. However, the Range Rover does have a PHEV option, and is even available as the Range Rover Electric.
Every Q9 also comes with adaptive air suspension, which automatically adjusts its height depending on your speed, load and driving conditions, within a 90mm range. To help its driver and passengers get in, the Q9 can drop by 62mm from the standard ride height too. All-wheel steering is standard in the UK, and certainly helps to improve this SUV’s agility.
In order to bring this leviathan to heel as quickly as possible, the front brakes are made from a composite material, measure a massive 400mm, and have six-piston calipers, while the rear brakes are still large at 350mm.
|Model
|Power
|0-62mph
|Top speed
|Q9 3.0 TDI Edition 1
|295bhp
|6.5 seconds
|149mph
Performance, 0-60mph acceleration and top speed
At launch, the only engine option in the UK is a 295bhp 3.0-litre V6 diesel, which is enough to hurl this behemoth from 0-62mph in around 6.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 149mph. While it may be slower than it’s equivalent X7, GLS, and Range Rover rivals, the Q9 still has plenty of mid-range punch for overtakes or when merging with traffic on the motorway.
To help provide a smoother driving experience, the Q9 has mild-hybrid assistance. This is similar to the system used in other Audis such as the A6 Allroad, but due to the extra weight of the Q9, the mild-hybrid tech isn’t powerful enough to drive the car using just electric power, unless you are crawling really slowly in traffic on a level road. It does, however, allow the engine to shut off when coasting, and then restart the engine quickly and imperceptibly when you need to accelerate.
Power is sent through an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Town driving, visibility and parking
At just over 5.3 metres in length, the Q9 is even longer than a long-wheelbase Range Rover. It seems a shame then that the four-wheel steering in the Q9 isn’t as aggressive as the Range Rover’s (the Q9 has a 13.3-metre turning circle versus 11.5 metres for the Range Rover), so you’ll still need a couple of goes to slot your Q9 into a standard parking space compared with its rival. A surround view camera system is standard, and you can access it quickly via a touch-sensitive button on the centre console. Vorsprung trim gets a 3D camera system that helps you avoid parked cars and large kerbs with additional camera angles. The Q9 is slightly narrower than its posh English SUV rival, so it’s a little easier to manoeuvre down a narrow street.
The mild-hybrid system of the Q9 does get the engine restarted quickly when you need to nip into a gap in the traffic, but the gearbox can be a touch jerky if you are a little clumsy with the accelerator. The steering is nice and light in its ‘balanced’ and ‘comfort’ modes, and the ride generally deals with bigger bumps and sleeping policemen with ease. Our test car came with optional 23-inch wheels, but we’d recommend sticking with the standard 22-inch wheels on the Edition 1, because the larger wheels tend to exacerbate the fidgeting sensation you get over rough surfaces.
Country road driving and handling
Most of our test route was on the roads of the Yorkshire Dales in biblically wet and sleety conditions. They turned out to be ideal conditions to test the Q9’s standard quattro four-wheel drive system, which provided plenty of traction for us to fully utilise the power from the car’s 295bhp V6 without spinning the wheels.
Grip from this SUV’s 285/35 R23 tyres was also excellent, with only standing water momentarily ruffling the Q9’s composure. The brakes, as you’d hope in a big seven-seat SUV weighing well over two tonnes, are powerful and can easily wipe off speed before a bend. The pedal is firm but easy to modulate, giving you great confidence to drive this vehicle swiftly on twisty B-roads.
The standard adaptive air suspension also gives the Q9 a stoic demeanour on undulating country roads, with tight control of body movements in dynamic driving mode. It feels far more agile than the occasionally ponderous Range Rover without sacrificing ride comfort over bumps.
The steering weight increases in dynamic mode, and while it isn’t excessively heavy, we preferred the standard ‘balanced’ setting, which builds weight more progressively as you increase steering lock. The whole driving experience isn’t quite as rounded as in the excellent BMW X7, but it’s very close.
Motorway driving and long-distance comfort
We only managed a short blast on the motorway during our drive, and heavy rain with lots of spray from trucks hampered it. The lane centring system coped well with tracking the lanes, although it wasn’t the smoothest system we’ve tried, bouncing a little between the markings. On a more positive note, it doesn’t fight you like some systems if you still want control of the steering.
The large 23-inch wheels contribute to road noise, but it’s not oppressive, and the engine largely disappears into the background. We couldn’t really tell what the wind noise was like given we mostly heard rain pelting the windscreen, but we don’t expect it to be an issue based on our experience of the impressively refined Q7.
“I like the assisted driving screen in the standard head-up display, which provides a subtle hint that you're driving too close to the car in front of you with a series of red arrows.” – Max Adams, online reviews editor
MPG & running costs
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At the moment, the only engine available in the Audi Q9 is the same 3.0-litre TDI as in the smaller Audi Q7. The Q9 is only slightly thirstier than its smaller, lighter sibling, managing 36.2mpg in the WLTP combined cycle.
That’s a little better than equivalent versions of the revised Mercedes GLS 450 d and soon to be replaced BMW X7 40d, which both have the same 34.9mpg combined figure. The Q9 is a touch behind the Range Rover D350, which achieves 36.9mpg.
Our test route was mostly made up of fast driving on hilly sections of the Yorkshire Dales, which isn’t ideal for fuel efficiency. That said, 27.2mpg isn’t so bad for a car this size and weight, and we expect it to do much better in more typical driving conditions.
|Model
|MPG
|CO2
|Insurance group
|Q9 3.0 TDI Edition 1
|36.2mpg
|206g/km
|50E
Insurance groups
All versions of the Audi Q9 are in the highest group of 50, but so are its main rivals. Unfortunately, that means the Q9 will be expensive to insure.
Tax
Due to there being no plug-in hybrid or electric version of the Audi Q9 on sale, there isn’t a company car-friendly version for anyone fortunate enough to have this largest of Audis on their company car scheme. All versions are in the highest 37 per cent benefit-in-kind (BiK) bracket, so it’ll be an expensive choice. At the moment, the only premium seven-seat electric SUV available is the Volvo EX90, which is presently in the lowest four per cent company car tax bracket.
Any private buyer will need to stump up the annual luxury car tax surcharge from the second time the vehicle is taxed until it is six years old, because all Q9 models far exceed the £40,000 threshold for petrol, diesel and hybrid cars.
Depreciation
According to our expert car valuation data from CDL, the Audi Q9 is expected to retain around 51 per cent of its original value over a typical ownership period of three years or 36,000 miles. That’s better than the Mercedes GLS, which is only expected to retain 44 per cent of its value, or the BMW X7’s 45 to 48 per cent range. Long-wheelbase versions of the Range Rover are expected to retain between 42 and 54 per cent of their value.
Interior, design & technology
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The Audi Q9 is an imposing behemoth to say the least. From the front, it looks like the Q9 has almost fulfilled the car designer’s desire for 100 per cent grille coverage, and if it weren’t needed for engine cooling, it has enough square footage to double as a vertical garden. It would make a nice feature wall at the Chelsea Flower Show, thanks to subtle illumination of the grille slats.
Fortunately for those forking out the extra to get a Q9 over the Audi Q7, the Q9 does look different from its less expensive sibling. This is especially true at the back, with the number plate migrating from the tailgate to the bumper.
Being an Audi, the Q9 has more lights than downtown Tokyo, including 25,000 pixels for each matrix headlight unit. Opt for the Vorsprung, and you get the world’s first curved digital OLED tail-lights, which display symbols such as little warning triangles if you have the hazard warning lights on. At the front and around the back, amber arrows are displayed on the ground when you indicate, better warning pedestrians and vulnerable road users of which direction the car is turning at night. We think this is a great feature that all large vehicles should have.
Our preferred version is the Edition 1, which comes with:
- 22-inch Audi Sport alloy wheels
- An S Line styling package (with black detailing)
- Matrix LED headlights
- Air suspension
- Four-wheel steering and quattro all-wheel drive
- A Bang & Olufsen 3D sound system is also standard with the Edition 1
Wheels jump in size to 23 inches with the Vorsprung, while digital matrix LED front lights, curved digital OLED rear lights, a Park Assist Pro system, Adaptive Cruise Assist Plus, surround-view cameras, an upgraded B&O 4D system, and automatic doors are all part and parcel with the higher spec, among other features.
While the brand can offer you an extensive range of exclusive colours should you find the regular colour palette a bit boring (Agave green is our favourite colour), you’ll have to pay over £5,500 for the privilege. We would like a more extensive range of interior colours, because Edition 1 only comes in black, while Vorsprung only offers three choices. BMW has a much more extensive range of options with its X7.
Interior and dashboard design
Inside, the Audi Q9 opts for a new-age Scandinavian-cool vibe rather than old-world aristocratic luxury. Ambient lighting is incorporated practically everywhere you look, including around the enormous standard openable sunroof and below the ‘Digital Stage’ of screens.
Unfortunately, physical controls are still in short supply, and even the direction of the air vents is now controlled via the touchscreen, which may take some getting used to.
Materials and build quality
As with most luxury cars, there’s plenty of scope for customisation. The standard trim includes fabric across the dashboard and on the top of the doors, while shiny piano black trim is kept to a minimum in favour of matte and textured surfaces.
Real wood trim will be available, while seat upholstery is available in fine Nappa leather ranging from the traditional black, Arras Red, or Pastel Silver (the latter two only available as an option in Vorsprung models).
Infotainment, sat-nav and stereo
The triple-screen craze continues in the Q9. As standard, it features a crystal-clear 12.3-inch ‘virtual cockpit’ and a 14.5-inch touchscreen housed in a single curved panel, with another 12.3-inch display for the front passenger. Chauffeurs should note there’s a distraction-free privacy mode for that third screen, so videos can’t be seen from the driver’s seat while you’re on the go.
Audi’s latest infotainment system is powered by Android technology, which is highly customisable and more intuitive than the brand’s previous software. Owners can add apps for videos, games, navigation and even weather forecasts, but wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also available, if you prefer. Meanwhile, the car’s virtual assistant should be able to answer almost any question with help from ChatGPT, although it struggled to accept a full postcode when we tried to navigate back to the hotel on the UK launch.
For audiophiles, Vorsprung versions of the Q9 feature a new 22-speaker, 1,360-watt Bang & Olufsen premium stereo with 4D sound capabilities. What does that mean? Well, it should create an immersive experience, with AI syncing the rhythm of your music to the ambient lighting around the cabin, while actuators in the front seats allow you to ‘feel’ the music. While I can’t say it made it seem like Aled Jones from Classic FM or Craig Charles from BBC 6 Music were in the passenger seat next to me, it did sound very clear and wasn’t overwhelmed by the ambient noise of rain pummeling the exterior of the Q9.
“The heated armrests that are standard in the Q9 are a feature I didn’t know I needed.” – Max Adams, online reviews editor.
Boot space & practicality
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Pros
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The Audi Q9 is available as a seven-seater for families, or with a six-seat layout via the £5,000 Lounge Pack option (available on the Vorsprung), in which the middle row is replaced by big, comfy captain’s chairs; this is aimed more at the chauffeuring market as a replacement for the now discontinued A8.
One novel feature the A8 never had but that Vorsprung versions of the Q9 come with as standard is automatic doors. These feature on the Cadillac Escalade that the Q9 competes with in the States, and they’re available as an option on various BMW models in the UK. You can open and close the Q9’s doors in multiple ways, from holding down the unlock or lock buttons on the key fob, putting on a seat belt, interacting with a menu on the infotainment screen, putting your foot on the brake, pushing the release buttons on each door, or simply pulling the exterior door handles.
However, while they might have some appeal with those who want to interact even less with their driver, we struggled to find a useful real-world scenario where they beat simply opening the doors yourself. The automatic doors have lots of sensors, which means you have to step well clear of them to avoid them picking up your feet and thinking that they’re about to hit an obstacle. And in car parks, the doors stop well short of hitting another car to prevent scrapes, but this inevitably leaves you with a gap so small that even a mouse would struggle to get in. In that instance, you’d have to push the door open anyway in order to even get in your Q9, defeating the point of having automatic doors.
As they are on the BMW, the automatic doors on the Q9 should be an option on Vorsprung rather than standard, because we’d only recommend the cheaper Edition 1 trim if you’re considering a Q9, because it has manually operated doors that are much easier to get on with.
Dimensions and size
Unlike HS2, the Audi Q9 doesn’t come up short of what was promised, being longer than the Mercedes GLS and the long-wheelbase Range Rover. It isn’t quite as tall as its rivals, giving it a sleeker profile (or as sleek as you can make an enormous SUV). It sits between the GLS and Range Rover in width, so it's best to avoid narrow roads.
|Dimensions comparison
|Model
|Audi Q9
|Mercedes GLS
|Range Rover LWB
|Length
|5,307mm
|5,217mm
|5,252mm
|Width
|2,205mm
|2,164mm
|2,209mm
|Height
|1,768mm
|1,823mm
|1,868mm
|Wheelbase
|3,138mm
|3,135mm
|3,197mm
|Boot space
|850-2,308 litres
|355-2,420 litres
|212-2,050 litres
Seats & passenger space
Those up front won’t be wanting for room thanks to the acres of space, and there’s electric front seat adjustment with memory settings as standard. The steering column is electrically adjustable, too.
In terms of storage, the centre console offers dual wireless charging pads with MagSage built-in and cup-holders that can accommodate those enormous trendy Stanley tumblers Americans love.
The second row is similarly generous with head, leg, and shoulder room, whether you choose the standard seven-seat or optional six-seat (with Vorsprung trim only) configuration. The second row is also heated and electrically adjustable, so you can recline for comfort on a long trip or offer those in the third row a little more leg room (more on that in a minute). Slightly disappointing is that the front seat runners get in the way of your feet, which isn’t ideal for what is now the brand’s only chauffeur car.
Getting into the third row takes a bit of time thanks to the Q9’s standard electric seats, because while the second row of seats do tilt so you can keep a forward-facing child’s car seat in place, you first have to wait for the front seat to move out of the way as part of the sequence – not ideal in the pouring rain. We think the manually operated seats in a Hyundai Santa Fe can be slid forward more quickly, and we like the fact that they’re operated by a single button, which is easily visible on top of the seat backrest rather than hidden among a series of other buttons on the door pillar as you’ll find in the Q9.
It’ll be quite a climb into the Q9 for those with little legs, but once back there, you’ll find amenities like standard heated rear seats, cup-holders, armrests on either side of the car, and some air vents. There are also USB-C charging points and controls to move the second row forward in order for you to be able to get out of the car.
Head and shoulder room are excellent for even six-foot adults in the third row, but you’ll still need to ask those in the second row to move forward as you do in the cheaper Q7 in order to have enough legroom. The floor is quite high, so your knees are at an odd angle, and you can’t slide your feet under the seats in front of you. The six-seat version is a little better in this regard, but it isn’t worth the extra cash.
Some may argue that this is nitpicking, but since the third-row has Isofix child seat mounting points as standard, you do need to have a certain amount of extra space in order to accommodate the bulky child seats that are required by law in the UK for children of a certain age and height when travelling in a car. And if an adult struggles for room, then you’re going to find it equally difficult to put children back there.
Boot space
Where the Q9’s extra length is of most benefit is in terms of luggage capacity. With five seats in place, the Q9 can swallow up to 850 litres of stuff – 100 litres more than the BMW X7 – and even with all three rows in place, you still have a really big boot that’ll easily handle a weekly shop. We quite like the fact that you can store the tonneau cover under the boot floor, although it is fiddly to do so.
Towing
All versions of the Audi Q9 have a huge 3,500kg braked towing capacity, which is on par with a Range Rover. If you want to fit a tow bar, you can order a factory-fitted, electrically deploying unit for just over £1,100.
“If you find that you can’t get into your Audi Q9 because people have parked beside it, you can always summon it out of the space via the Audi app.” – Max Adams, online reviews editor.
Reliability & safety
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The Q9 hasn’t received a Euro NCAP score yet, but we suspect it will do as well as its five-star-rated Q7 sibling. The Q9 gets all the latest safety technology, such as an emergency assist system to pull the car over safely if the driver is unresponsive, a blind-spot warning with side exit assistance, adaptive cruise control, traffic-sign recognition, speed-limit warning, and lane-departure warning.
Indeed, the latter has two modes: reduced and normal. The former provides a small vibration in the steering wheel if you drift out of lane and only engages corrective steering in certain situations, while normal mode is much more forthcoming with warnings and steering corrections. The speed-limit warning can be silenced easily via a ‘button’ that’s permanently visible in the top-right corner of the infotainment screen.
According to our 2026 Driver Power customer satisfaction survey, the Audi brand has dropped from 19th out of 31 manufacturers to 23rd out of 30 brands in the latest results. Owners told us that they liked the quality of both the interior and exterior of their cars, but didn’t like the high running costs, front seat comfort, and ride quality.
Buying, prices and deals
Best buy: Audi Q9 3.0 TDI Edition 1
The Audi Q9 starts from almost £104,000 in Edition 1 form, while top-spec Vorsprung trim lifts the starting price to £113,250 – both considerably more than the latest Audi Q7, which is available from a little over £82,000.
Engine choices are simple, because there is only one. We recommend sticking with the ‘entry-level’ Edition 1 trim because it comes packed with luxury features as standard and avoids the annoying electric doors on the range-topping Vorsprung trim.
If you’re keen to find out what deals you can get, why not build your new Audi Q9 with the Auto Express Buy A Car service? We can also help you to sell your car.
Audi Q9 alternatives
Alternatives to the Audi Q9 include the long-standing BMW X7 and Mercedes GLS. The former is due for replacement soon (which might mean some good deals as they try to shift stock), while the latter has just been refreshed to face newer competition such as the Q9. Of the two, the X7 is the better bet thanks to its superior driving experience.
A slightly more desirable rival would be the long-wheelbase Range Rover, although that costs significantly more to buy. You can get it with plug-in hybrid or traditional V8 petrol power, giving you more options than the Q9.
Electric alternatives are few and far between, but the slightly smaller Volvo EX90 works as a refined, practical seven-seater, or you could again look at Land Rover, because the Range Rover Electric is also available in long-wheelbase form. Both would suit those keen to wean themselves off burning fossil fuels while still getting to the shops or the polo club in a luxurious status symbol.
Audi Q9 pictures
Frequently Asked Questions
Like all Audi models, the Q9 has a three-year or 60,000-mile manufacturer warranty – whichever comes first. That’s okay, but it's a bit harsh when BMW and Mercedes offer unlimited-mileage warranties.
Deals on the Q9 and alternatives
More reviews
Which Is Best
Cheapest
- Name3.0 TDI Quattro Edition 1 5dr Tiptronic
- Gearbox typeSemi-auto
- RRP£102,730
Most Economical
- Name3.0 TDI Quattro Edition 1 5dr Tiptronic
- Gearbox typeSemi-auto
- RRP£102,730
Fastest
- Name3.0 TDI Quattro Edition 1 5dr Tiptronic
- Gearbox typeSemi-auto
- RRP£102,730