It’ll be quite a climb into the Q9 for those with little legs, but once back there, you’ll find amenities like standard heated rear seats, cup-holders, armrests on either side of the car, and some air vents. There are also USB-C charging points and controls to move the second row forward in order for you to be able to get out of the car.

Head and shoulder room are excellent for even six-foot adults in the third row, but you’ll still need to ask those in the second row to move forward as you do in the cheaper Q7 in order to have enough legroom. The floor is quite high, so your knees are at an odd angle, and you can’t slide your feet under the seats in front of you. The six-seat version is a little better in this regard, but it isn’t worth the extra cash.

Some may argue that this is nitpicking, but since the third-row has Isofix child seat mounting points as standard, you do need to have a certain amount of extra space in order to accommodate the bulky child seats that are required by law in the UK for children of a certain age and height when travelling in a car. And if an adult struggles for room, then you’re going to find it equally difficult to put children back there.

Boot space

Where the Q9’s extra length is of most benefit is in terms of luggage capacity. With five seats in place, the Q9 can swallow up to 850 litres of stuff – 100 litres more than the BMW X7 – and even with all three rows in place, you still have a really big boot that’ll easily handle a weekly shop. We quite like the fact that you can store the tonneau cover under the boot floor, although it is fiddly to do so.

Towing

All versions of the Audi Q9 have a huge 3,500kg braked towing capacity, which is on par with a Range Rover. If you want to fit a tow bar, you can order a factory-fitted, electrically deploying unit for just over £1,100.