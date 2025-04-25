Our opinion on the Range Rover Electric

Electric power is not the answer to everything, but adding it to the Range Rover genuinely enhances the car’s unique skillset. This new version is like the model launched back in 2022 but quieter, more composed, more capable off road and cheaper to run. The 330-mile real-world range might curtail the long-distance ambitions of some customers, but the Range Rover Electric will be the pick of the line-up for the majority of buyers, and it’s a line-up that no luxury SUV rival can match.

About the Range Rover Electric

The electric Range Rover was a long time coming but four years after the launch of the fifth-generation car it has arrived to complete the powertrain line-up. The Range Rover Electric is offered only in mid-range Autobiography, plush First Edition and sporty SV trims but it’s priced from £154,000, which is £13,000 more than the equivalent plug-in hybrid.

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On paper the Range Rover Electric makes a powerful case for itself. This is a powertrain designed, engineered and built in-house at Jaguar Land Rover, in the UK. Technically, it underpins this EV Range Rover, the Range Rover Sport Electric and even the Jaguar Type 01, but in reality significant changes have been to give it a unique character in each car. In almost all other respects, though, the Range Rover Electric is very like any other Range Rover, which is very far from a bad thing.

Performance & driving experience The EV version is even more composed, quiet and adaptable than the combustion Range Rovers

Pros Powerful performance

Smooth ride

Outstanding refinement Cons Not a sporty drive

Artificial engine noise is better turned off

In the Range Rover Electric the addition of the battery below the floor significantly increases the stiffness of the chassis. This allowed engineers to create a special twin-chamber air suspension system that’s fitted in place of the single-chamber set-up in petrol and diesel models. With the extra rigidity improving the car’s balance on the road, the unique tuning for the electric model’s suspension could be focused on reducing the front-to-rear pitching that can affect the soft-riding Range Rover.