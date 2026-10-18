Car Deal of the Day: award-winning Cupra Raval for £216 per month

Great to drive

Sporty but spacious

Only £216.76 per month and cars in stock now

The all-new Cupra Raval seems unstoppable right now, having been crowned the 2026 Auto Express Supermini of the Year and triumphing over the Renault 5 in a recent twin test. So imagine our excitement when we saw the outstanding small EV was available on a four-year lease from only £216 per month, making for an absolute no-brainer of a deal.

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This offer is from Leasing Options via the Auto Express Buy A Car service. It does require an initial payment of £3,001, but you should get your money’s worth over the course of the agreement, and it means low monthly payments thereafter. Plus cars are in stock now.

If you’re not keen to fork out that much at the start of the lease, don’t worry. You can halve the initial outlay from the equivalent of 12 months of payments to six months, which, with fee included, would equate to an easier to stomach £1,811. After that, you still only have to pay £245 per month for the Raval, which is significantly less than we’d expect for such a compelling car.

This offer includes the standard annual mileage allowance of 5,000 per year, which will be sufficient for anyone with a short commute, but if you’re likely to go further than that, for £12 extra a month you can double the limit to 10,000 miles.