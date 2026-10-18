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Car Deal of the Day: award-winning Cupra Raval for £216 per month

The 2026 Auto Express Supermini of the Year is our Deal of the Day for 18 October

By:Ellis Hyde
18 Oct 2026
Cupra Raval - front

The all-new Cupra Raval seems unstoppable right now, having been crowned the 2026 Auto Express Supermini of the Year and triumphing over the Renault 5 in a recent twin test. So imagine our excitement when we saw the outstanding small EV was available on a four-year lease from only £216 per month, making for an absolute no-brainer of a deal. 

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This offer is from Leasing Options via the Auto Express Buy A Car service. It does require an initial payment of £3,001, but you should get your money’s worth over the course of the agreement, and it means low monthly payments thereafter. Plus cars are in stock now.

If you’re not keen to fork out that much at the start of the lease, don’t worry. You can halve the initial outlay from the equivalent of 12 months of payments to six months, which, with fee included, would equate to an easier to stomach £1,811. After that, you still only have to pay £245 per month for the Raval, which is significantly less than we’d expect for such a compelling car.

This offer includes the standard annual mileage allowance of 5,000 per year, which will be sufficient for anyone with a short commute, but if you’re likely to go further than that, for £12 extra a month you can double the limit to 10,000 miles.

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The deal is for the V1, which may be the Raval’s base trim, but doesn’t skimp on standard kit. You get 18-inch alloy wheels, a 12.9-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 10.25-inch driver’s display, wireless charging pad, ambient lighting, sports comfort seats, adaptive cruise control and plenty of other driver-assistance tech. 

Although it looks like an angry hot hatch, the Raval is a great all-rounder; nimble and responsive in town, refined and comfortable on the motorway, and able to handle itself on more challenging twisty roads. It’s a very mature car overall, while the interior features Cupra’s signature sporty flavour, and there’s an impressively big 441-litre boot. 

Cupra Raval - dash

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Cupra Raval leasing offers from leading providers on our Cupra Raval page.

Check out the Cupra Raval deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here

Deals on the Cupra Raval rivals

Renault 5

Renault 5

New Renault 5From £266 ppm**
Mini Cooper

Mini Cooper

New Mini CooperFrom £359 ppm**
KIA EV2

KIA EV2

New KIA EV2From £272 ppm**
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Ellis Hyde, staff writer Auto Express
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs, hot hatches and supercars. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

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