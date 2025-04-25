Car Deal of the Day: elegant Audi A5 Avant for an extraordinary £275 a month

Classy image; spacious interior

Desirable S line trim; punchy petrol power

Get the deal at only £274.77 a month

The Audi A5 was our Deal of the Day a couple of weeks ago but prices have since dropped, and this time it's for the more practical Avant estate.

Deals are practically on the floor for this upmarket load-lugger, with this offer on the Auto Express Buy A Car service coming in at just under £275 a month.

Unbelievably, this all means the A5 Avant is currently as much as £200 cheaper a month than rivals such as the Mercedes C-Class Estate. That's a whole load of car for not much cash.

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This deal from Car Leasing Online calls for a 12-month initial payment of £3,597.17 to get it underway, while mileage is capped at 5,000 annually. You could save £500 by going for a nine-month initial payment instead, which sees the monthly outlay rise to £300, and raising the mileage cap to 8,000 costs less than £20 extra a month.

Here you'll get the peachy petrol option – the 2.0-litre TSI with 148bhp. It's a punchy thing that's also remarkably smooth; frugal, too, with Audi claiming just over 40mpg.

This car is also the desirable S line model, which sees the standard kit list including a bodykit, sports front seats, lower suspension for improved road handling, 30-colour ambient lighting and privacy glass.

The latest A5, which replaces the A4, is nicely put together and has typical Audi kerb appeal. Practicality-wise, the Avant offers plenty of rear legroom, while the 476-litre boot will be spacious enough for most families.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more great Audi A5 Avant leasing offers from leading providers on our Audi A5 Avant page.

Check out the Audi A5 Avant deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…