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Car Deal of the Day: Cupra Terramar is a VW Tiguan with Spanish flair for £203 a month

The Cupra Terramar is a great-looking SUV that is enjoyable to drive. It’s our Deal of the Day for 1 November

By:Tom Jervis
1 Nov 2026
Cupra Terramar - front full width

While the Volkswagen Tiguan is a solid family car choice, even in racy R-Line form it may struggle to turn heads. Its mechanical sibling the Cupra Terramar, on the other hand, is a great option if you want to stand out in the supermarket car park – and it’s currently available to lease for just over £200 per month via the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

Offered by Leasing Options, the deal gets you into a Terramar V1 1.5 eTSI mild-hybrid petrol for exactly £202.91 per month over two years. Under these terms there’s a 5,000-mile annual limit, plus a £2,834.91 initial payment, resulting in a total cost of £7,501.84 – far cheaper than buying the car outright and then selling it off after a couple of years and 10,000 miles.

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You might prefer to hold on to the car for longer, travel further and not stump up that hefty initial cost. Thankfully, you can reduce the initial payment to £2,145.75, and extend the agreement to three years and 8,000 annual miles. Even with all these changes, the monthly cost remains below £300 (£290.96, to be exact), with the total cost coming to £12,329.35.

Despite its size and sporty looks, this version of the Terramar should be inexpensive to run; Cupra claims it’ll return 47mpg, while it can sprint from 0-62mph in just over nine seconds. An automatic gearbox and smooth ride make it a solid choice for both town and motorway driving, while responsive steering makes it more fun than you might expect on a country road.
Inside, the V1 spec brings navy sport seats, a heated steering wheel, tri-zone climate control, a 12.9-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, digital dials, adaptive cruise control, front and rear parking sensors and a reversing camera.

Cupra Terramar - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Cupra Terramar leasing offers from leading providers on our Cupra Terramar page.

Check out the Cupra Terramar deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Deals on Cupra Terramar rivals

Volkswagen Tiguan

Volkswagen Tiguan

New in-stock Volkswagen TiguanCash £36,347Avg. savings £3,092
New Volkswagen Tiguan

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Toyota Rav4

Toyota Rav4

New in-stock Toyota Rav4Cash £44,195
New Toyota Rav4

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Mazda Cx-30

Mazda Cx-30

New in-stock Mazda Cx-30Cash £23,800Avg. savings £3,500
New Mazda Cx-30

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Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him presenting videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

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