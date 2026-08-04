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Car Deal of the Day: Head-turning DS No8 offers style for miles at £343 a month

The DS No8 is a unique car – and very affordable. It’s our Deal of the Day for 28 October.

By:George Armitage
28 Oct 2026
DS No8 Hybrid - front action

Those bored with following the typical German executive car crowd should pay attention to today's Deal of the Day, because the decadent DS No8 is available for mere £343.48 a month.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, VIP Gateway is offering the electric coupe-SUV on a two-year deal that undercuts more conservative rivals including the Audi A6 e-tron and BMW i5 by several hundred pounds a month.

This No8 offer calls for a 12-month initial payment of £4,421.71, with annual mileage limited to 5,000 a year. 

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Tweaking this deal might prove better value though, because a nine-month initial payment comes to £3,698 on the nose and is followed by bills of £377.56 a month – that might be preferable for people who prefer to pay less upfront. Adjusting the mileage cap to 8,000 will cost around £25 extra a month. 

Just like many French cars of the past, the DS No8 relies on jaw-dropping quirky design to make it stand out in the corporate car park – and it works. The sharp creases, slightly raised ride height and sloping roofline lend it a near Art Deco vibe.

A 73.3kWh battery pack gives a claimed range of 327 miles, and the single motor gives 226bhp – performance-wise, that's 7.7 seconds from 0-62mph and a top speed of 118mph.

But the No8 isn't about high speed because it's more concerned with pampering its passengers. The suspension does an excellent job of smoothing out lumps and bumps in the road, and the No8 is extremely quiet on the move.

Etoile is the highest specification available, too. Among the standard-fit luxuries are an illuminated grille, comfort seats with neck warmers, laminated windows, a head-up display and much, much more.   

DS No8 Hybrid - cabin

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more great DS No8 leasing offers from leading providers on our DS No8 page.

Check out the DS No8 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Deals on DS No8 rivals

Mercedes-Benz EQE

Mercedes-Benz EQE

New in-stock Mercedes-Benz EQECash £69,365
New Mercedes-Benz EQE

Configure now

BMW I5

BMW I5

New in-stock BMW I5Cash £58,444Avg. savings £11,237
New BMW I5

Configure now

Audi A6

Audi A6

New in-stock Audi A6Cash £47,131Avg. savings £5,895
New Audi A6

Configure now

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George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

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