Quality feel; practical estate car

371-mile range; standard-fit heat pump

Get the deal at only £270.38 a month

Electric estates don’t come much better than the Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer in our opinion – nor do they come more affordable.

Via the Auto Express Buy A Car service, DreamLease is offering the electric load-lugger for a bargain £270.38 a month on a two-year lease – astonishing value for money.

All that’s needed to set the ball rolling is a 12-month initial payment of £3,544.55, with mileage capped at 5,000 a year. But the nine-month initial outlay looks just as tempting at £2,976.77, as it still brings the monthly payment to less than £300 a month. Raising the mileage cap to 8,000, meanwhile, can be done for less than a tenner extra a month.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The ID.7 is one of the best cars in VW’s electric car range, as it mixes high levels of comfort and specification, with a well built and roomy interior. It’s very relaxing to drive, too.

This deal only gets you the entry-level model, but this model is so well specified that it makes us wonder why you’d want to pay extra for the more expensive versions.

This Match Pro Plus uses a 77kWh battery pack, delivering a claimed range of 371 miles – and in our tests, we’ve found the car to be pretty efficient. A standard-fit heat pump gives you a chance of getting near to that claimed range in the cold winter months, too.

There are plenty of other goodies, with 19-inch alloys, a 15-inch touchscreen with sat-nav, an augmented-reality head-up display and a 360-degree camera all part of the standard kit list.

Interior space is huge – six-footers will easily find loads of room to stretch out in the back seats, while the 605-litre boot is enormous, trumping more premium wagons such as the BMW i5 Touring.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more great VW ID.7 Tourer leasing offers from leading providers on our VW ID.7 Tourer page.

Check out the VW ID.7 Tourer deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…