From here, the base car features a subtle opening that’s much cleaner than the previous model, integrating active aero shutters and a contrasting silver lip. This is matched to fresh wheel designs, which have a more aero-focused design, and new lower skirts in a contrasting grey colour, rather than the high silver of some previous versions.

The N-Line takes a more aggressive approach, with silver pinstriping along the car’s sills and front splitter, plus a set of contrasting upward-angled fins that are similar to those found on the Ioniq 5 N. Hyundai has also fitted gloss-black lower sections on the front and rear doors, plus another new wheel design.

As mentioned, the Ioniq 6’s controversial upper spoiler has been replaced with a larger single ducktail mounted above the rear light bar. Hyundai says this has been done to streamline the car’s design and give it a cleaner look from the rear.

Inside, the former car’s twin 12.3-inch display set-up has been retained but now incorporates updated software. Hyundai hasn’t given up on physical controls for the air-conditioning and heater controls, although cars specified with digital mirrors do get screens neatly integrated below the A-pillars.

There are three new colours to choose from – Transmission Blue Matte, Celadon Grey Matte and Sunset Brown Pearl – and while each of the three trim levels gets unique upholstery configurations, disappointingly all are in black; no lighter options are offered for the UK market.

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