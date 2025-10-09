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Car Deal of the Day: Renault 4 undercuts its baby brother at less than £200 per month

The Renault 4 is the underappreciated and more well-rounded sibling of the trendy Renault 5. It’s our Deal of the Day for 31 October

By:Tom Jervis
31 Oct 2026
Renault 4 - front cornering

While the Renault 5 has hogged the limelight, today’s Deal of the Day might give you a reason to consider its larger, but no less lovable, sibling. The Renault 4 is now available to lease for well under £200 per month via Auto Express’ Buy A Car service – almost £70 less than the equivalent R5.

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Offered by Lease Car UK, the deal is for the well equipped Renault 4 Comfort Range Evolution+. This can be had for just £196.68 per month over 24 months, with a 5,000-mile annual limit and £2,708.16 initial payment. At the same time, an equivalent  Renault 5 Urban Range Evolution will cost you £263 per month.

Admittedly, a 5,000-mile limit won’t suit everyone’s lifestyle, while a £2,700-plus initial payment might be hard to swallow. Thankfully, you can adjust the terms to a more reasonable £1,922.04 up front and an annual mileage of 8,000 miles (roughly the UK average), and this still brings monthly payments to a reasonable £262.34.

In this scenario, the overall cost of the deal is £7,955.86, as opposed to £7,231.80 with the former terms in place. Regardless of which way you look at it, both should be cheaper (and less stressful) than buying the car outright and then selling it on after the same period, or handing it back at the end of a PCP.

The car in question also represents good value; the R4 Evolution+ gets all the necessities such as a 10.1-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, digital dials, climate controlcruise control and rear parking sensors. Also standard are retro-inspired 18-inch alloy wheels and red metallic paint. 

Renault says the R4 is capable of up to 250 miles on a single charge, while a punchy 150bhp electric motor dispatches 0-62mph in 8.2 seconds. Like the Renault 5, the 4 is also a peach to drive, but comes with the added benefit of sufficient space in the rear seats for adults, plus a roomy 375-litre boot.

Renault 4 - dash

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Renault 4 leasing offers from leading providers on our Renault 4 page.

Check out the Renault 4 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Deals on Renault 4 rivals

Fiat 600

Fiat 600

New in-stock Fiat 600Cash £22,635Avg. savings £1,572
New Fiat 600

Configure now

MG Motor UK MG4

MG Motor UK MG4

New in-stock MG Motor UK MG4Cash £26,295Avg. savings £4,250
New MG Motor UK MG4

Configure now

Volvo Ex30

Volvo Ex30

New in-stock Volvo Ex30Cash £31,060Avg. savings £2,000
New Volvo Ex30

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Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him presenting videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

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