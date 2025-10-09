Car Deal of the Day: Renault 4 undercuts its baby brother at less than £200 per month

Retro styling

Surprisingly enjoyable to drive

Only £196.68 per month

While the Renault 5 has hogged the limelight, today’s Deal of the Day might give you a reason to consider its larger, but no less lovable, sibling. The Renault 4 is now available to lease for well under £200 per month via Auto Express’ Buy A Car service – almost £70 less than the equivalent R5.

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Offered by Lease Car UK, the deal is for the well equipped Renault 4 Comfort Range Evolution+. This can be had for just £196.68 per month over 24 months, with a 5,000-mile annual limit and £2,708.16 initial payment. At the same time, an equivalent Renault 5 Urban Range Evolution will cost you £263 per month.

Admittedly, a 5,000-mile limit won’t suit everyone’s lifestyle, while a £2,700-plus initial payment might be hard to swallow. Thankfully, you can adjust the terms to a more reasonable £1,922.04 up front and an annual mileage of 8,000 miles (roughly the UK average), and this still brings monthly payments to a reasonable £262.34.

In this scenario, the overall cost of the deal is £7,955.86, as opposed to £7,231.80 with the former terms in place. Regardless of which way you look at it, both should be cheaper (and less stressful) than buying the car outright and then selling it on after the same period, or handing it back at the end of a PCP.

The car in question also represents good value; the R4 Evolution+ gets all the necessities such as a 10.1-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, digital dials, climate control, cruise control and rear parking sensors. Also standard are retro-inspired 18-inch alloy wheels and red metallic paint.

Renault says the R4 is capable of up to 250 miles on a single charge, while a punchy 150bhp electric motor dispatches 0-62mph in 8.2 seconds. Like the Renault 5, the 4 is also a peach to drive, but comes with the added benefit of sufficient space in the rear seats for adults, plus a roomy 375-litre boot.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Renault 4 leasing offers from leading providers on our Renault 4 page.

Check out the Renault 4 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…