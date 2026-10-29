Mazda’s Skyactiv-X engine is one of the most unusual to be fitted to a mainstream car, with a diesel-like high compression in a petrol-powered setting. There’s now one less car to buy it in, though, with the powertrain notably absent from the rejigged line-up of the Mazda 3.

The 3 was one of only two cars the engine was available in (the other being the CX-30), but the ‘simplified’ range features only the lower-powered, much more conventional 2.5-litre Skyactiv-G, although a choice of manual and automatic transmissions remains on most trim grades. This produces a modest 138bhp, some way behind the X’s 182bhp.

While more straightforward in terms of engines, there’s another trim level to choose from called Homura Plus. From bottom to top, it’s now Prime-Line, Centre-Line, Homura, Exclusive-Line, Homura Plus and Takumi.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Along with gloss black interior trim, Prime-Line 3s now feature emergency lane keeping assistance, an enhanced blind-spot monitoring system, ‘smart brake support’ and emergency lane keeping assistance. A driver attention monitor is now on all models.

There are gunmetal grey interior trim pieces in the Exclusive-Line cars, plus a new seat tilt adjustment for the driver, while all models have a new chrome decoration inside the LED headlights.

The new Homura Plus upgrades the standard Homura’s spec with a 12-speaker Bose sound system, black leather upholstery, electrically adjustable seats and a 360-degree parking camera.

The updated range will go on sale later in 2026, and with no price increase, Mazda UK managing director Jeremy Thomson has confirmed.

He said: “The Mazda 3 remains one of the best looking and most fun to drive hatchbacks in the market, while the e-Skyactiv G engine blends excellent torque and driveability with strong efficiency. Combine this with the Mazda 3’s award-winning styling and it’s easy to see why it remains a benchmark car in the compact hatchback sector.

“The 2027 Mazda 3 brings subtle upgrades, plus a new Homura Plus model, and crucially with no price increase from the previous model year, continues to represent excellent value for money.”

While the 3 is dropping the Skyactiv-X engine, it will remain in the recently updated CX-30 for the foreseeable future. Eventually, both the -X and -G will be replaced by the incoming Skyactiv-Z.

Get the latest and best car news and reviews, first! Follow Auto Express on Google today