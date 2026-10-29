Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Streamlined Mazda 3 range drops unusual Skyactiv-X engine

Mazda’s innovative high-compression petrol engine has been ditched from hatch line-up, which now features a new trim level

By:Matt Robinson
29 Oct 2026
2027 Mazda 3 - front 3/46

Mazda’s Skyactiv-X engine is one of the most unusual to be fitted to a mainstream car, with a diesel-like high compression in a petrol-powered setting. There’s now one less car to buy it in, though, with the powertrain notably absent from the rejigged line-up of the Mazda 3

The 3 was one of only two cars the engine was available in (the other being the CX-30), but the ‘simplified’ range features only the lower-powered, much more conventional 2.5-litre Skyactiv-G, although a choice of manual and automatic transmissions remains on most trim grades. This produces a modest 138bhp, some way behind the X’s 182bhp. 

While more straightforward in terms of engines, there’s another trim level to choose from called Homura Plus. From bottom to top, it’s now Prime-Line, Centre-Line, Homura, Exclusive-Line, Homura Plus and Takumi. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Along with gloss black interior trim, Prime-Line 3s now feature emergency lane keeping assistance, an enhanced blind-spot monitoring system, ‘smart brake support’ and emergency lane keeping assistance. A driver attention monitor is now on all models.

There are gunmetal grey interior trim pieces in the Exclusive-Line cars, plus a new seat tilt adjustment for the driver, while all models have a new chrome decoration inside the LED headlights

The new Homura Plus upgrades the standard Homura’s spec with a 12-speaker Bose sound system, black leather upholstery, electrically adjustable seats and a 360-degree parking camera. 

The updated range will go on sale later in 2026, and with no price increase, Mazda UK managing director Jeremy Thomson has confirmed. 

He said: “The Mazda 3 remains one of the best looking and most fun to drive hatchbacks in the market, while the e-Skyactiv G engine blends excellent torque and driveability with strong efficiency. Combine this with the Mazda 3’s award-winning styling and it’s easy to see why it remains a benchmark car in the compact hatchback sector.

2027 Mazda 3 - rear 3/46

“The 2027 Mazda 3 brings subtle upgrades, plus a new Homura Plus model, and crucially with no price increase from the previous model year, continues to represent excellent value for money.”

While the 3 is dropping the Skyactiv-X engine, it will remain in the recently updated CX-30 for the foreseeable future. Eventually, both the -X and -G will be replaced by the incoming Skyactiv-Z.

Get the latest and best car news and reviews, first! Follow Auto Express on Google today

Skip advert
Advertisement
Matt Robinson
Contributor

Matt’s been writing about cars professionally since 2009, cutting his teeth on specialist titles including BMW Car, Land Rover Owner and Retro Cars. In 2013, he joined automotive start-up Car Throttle, assisting with its rapid audience growth before becoming editor in 2016.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Mazda 3 review
Mazda 3 front corner tracking

Mazda 3 review

The Mazda 3 looks fantastic, drives brilliantly and rides well, though some rivals are more practical all-rounders
In-depth reviews
18 Sep 2026
Best hatchbacks to buy 2026
Best hatchbacks - header image

Best hatchbacks to buy 2026

We’ve selected the top 10 best hatchbacks so you don’t have to
Best cars & vans
27 Aug 2026
Used Mazda 3 (Mk3, 2014 - 2019) review
Used Mazda 3 Mk3 - front

Used Mazda 3 (Mk3, 2014 - 2019) review

A full used review on the Mazda 3 covering the Mazda 3 Mk3 that was on sale from 2014 to 2019
Used car tests
22 Jan 2026
Most underrated cars 2026
Most underrated cars - header image

Most underrated cars 2026

They may not be class leaders but we think these underrated cars deserve a higher profile
Best cars & vans
4 Jan 2026

Most Popular

New Land Rover Discovery: bold reinvention due for British favourite as JLR House of Brands takes shape
Land Rover Discovery badge

New Land Rover Discovery: bold reinvention due for British favourite as JLR House of Brands takes shape

A new Land Rover Discovery is coming and it looks set to take a form unlike anything we’ve seen before from the firm
News
26 Oct 2026
New Citroen 2CV: all the info on the £13k retro EV
Citroen 2CV concept - Paris front

New Citroen 2CV: all the info on the £13k retro EV

The long-awaited 2CV reboot is finally here, and the retro-futuristic concept spearheading the revival is said to have gone down a treat
News
26 Oct 2026
Tough new Chery Tiggo X7: specs, prices and latest details
New Chery Tiggo X7 - front angled

Tough new Chery Tiggo X7: specs, prices and latest details

The aggressive new member of the Tiggo family has broken cover, but technical details and UK launch plans remain unconfirmed
News
27 Oct 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content