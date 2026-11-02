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Honda CR-V prices slashed by thousands, ZR-V gets cheaper too

Honda has revealed updated pricing for the CR-V and ZR-V models, with the latter getting a particularly chunky discount

By:Matt Robinson
2 Nov 2026
2026 Honda CR-V - front cornering

One of our chief complaints about the Honda CR-V has been how expensive it is, but now, it’s a whole lot cheaper. Honda has confirmed new prices for both the CR-V and the ZR-V, with the former getting a much more substantial discount than the latter.

The CR-V eHEV hybrid now starts from £43,995, down from £48,075. Upgrading from the entry-level Elegance to the top-spec Advance trim brings the total to £46,995.

Meanwhile, the CR-V ePHEV plug-in hybrid costs £44,995 in Elegance Tech and £47,995 for an Advance Tech.

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The updated prices do still put the CR-V at a premium over many rivals, though. The Skoda Kodiaq, for example, starts from £39,390 (albeit with a simpler mild-hybrid engine), with the cheapest plug-in hybrid edition coming in at £42,485.

The price drops on the smaller ZR-V aren’t quite so drastic. The range now starts from £35,215 for an Elegance-trimmed car, which previously cost £36,525. Upgrading to Sport trim will cost you £37,455, with the top-spec Advance coming in at £39,585. That means the Advance now escapes the Government’s luxury car tax supplement if no options are added, while the Sport now has a bit more wiggle room for extras before it goes over the £40,000 threshold.

2026 Honda CR-V - interior

Positioned between the HR-V and the CR-V in Honda’s range, the ZR-V competes with cars like the Nissan Qashqai, which is a fair bit cheaper than the Honda even after its discount, starting at just over £31,000.

Commenting on the revised pricing, the Head of Automobile for Honda Europe, Michael Doyle, said: “Honda is committed to delivering great value alongside the quality, technology and reliability customers expect from the brand. This new pricing structure strengthens the appeal of both the CR-V and ZR-V, making our electrified SUVs an even more compelling choice for customers”.

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Matt Robinson
Contributor

Matt’s been writing about cars professionally since 2009, cutting his teeth on specialist titles including BMW Car, Land Rover Owner and Retro Cars. In 2013, he joined automotive start-up Car Throttle, assisting with its rapid audience growth before becoming editor in 2016.

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