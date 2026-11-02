One of our chief complaints about the Honda CR-V has been how expensive it is, but now, it’s a whole lot cheaper. Honda has confirmed new prices for both the CR-V and the ZR-V, with the former getting a much more substantial discount than the latter.

The CR-V eHEV hybrid now starts from £43,995, down from £48,075. Upgrading from the entry-level Elegance to the top-spec Advance trim brings the total to £46,995.

Meanwhile, the CR-V ePHEV plug-in hybrid costs £44,995 in Elegance Tech and £47,995 for an Advance Tech.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The updated prices do still put the CR-V at a premium over many rivals, though. The Skoda Kodiaq, for example, starts from £39,390 (albeit with a simpler mild-hybrid engine), with the cheapest plug-in hybrid edition coming in at £42,485.

The price drops on the smaller ZR-V aren’t quite so drastic. The range now starts from £35,215 for an Elegance-trimmed car, which previously cost £36,525. Upgrading to Sport trim will cost you £37,455, with the top-spec Advance coming in at £39,585. That means the Advance now escapes the Government’s luxury car tax supplement if no options are added, while the Sport now has a bit more wiggle room for extras before it goes over the £40,000 threshold.

Positioned between the HR-V and the CR-V in Honda’s range, the ZR-V competes with cars like the Nissan Qashqai, which is a fair bit cheaper than the Honda even after its discount, starting at just over £31,000.

Commenting on the revised pricing, the Head of Automobile for Honda Europe, Michael Doyle, said: “Honda is committed to delivering great value alongside the quality, technology and reliability customers expect from the brand. This new pricing structure strengthens the appeal of both the CR-V and ZR-V, making our electrified SUVs an even more compelling choice for customers”.

Get the latest and best car news and reviews, first! Follow Auto Express on Google today